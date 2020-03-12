Log in
SetSchedule : CHRO Shayna Goldburg Featured on TecHR Series!

03/12/2020 | 11:36am EDT

SetSchedule is delighted to announce that their Chief Human Resources Officer, Shayna Goldburg, will be featured on TecHRSeries.com for a Q & A interview highlighting the expertise she gained as the head of HR for a the 5th fastest growing real estate company in the US. Shayna will discuss the challenges of recruiting for a rapidly growing technology and data company, the impact of the digital revolution and the importance of hiring good fits for company culture.

“In the past few years, we’ve seen technology change the recruitment process from a logistical standpoint, says Shayna. “Candidates are increasingly applying to jobs on the go from the convenience of their phones. While this creates its own challenges for recruiting qualified and loyal employees, in the future I see SetSchedule further leaning into technologies that make it easier to contact, reach and service all of our applicants in the most efficient way possible.”

Shayna joined SetSchedule in 2016 as Director of People, eventually transitioning into the title of Chief Human Resources Officer, although she has always been the driving force behind recruitment for SetSchedule. Her focus is on recruiting qualified candidates who fit into SetSchedule’s unique company culture which values hard work and the endless pursuit of knowledge over a flashy resume.

SetSchedule was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing better business efficiency to real estate professionals by revolutionizing the way agents connect with homeowners and buyers. SetSchedule’s innovative multi-patented lead marketplace and easy to use suite of SaaS solutions adapts to meet the ever evolving needs of real estate professionals by leveraging AI-powered predictive data, trend insights, automated marketing software tools and machine learning. SetSchedule just announced they will be rolling out an all new product in Summer of 2020 that will unite real estate and ancillary professionals so that anybody who benefits from or contributes to a real estate transaction can benefit from a partnership with SetSchedule. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform called SetAds which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents.

Shayna’s interview on TecHRSeries will be published in the month of April. Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com and learn more about SetAds at setschedule.com/setads.


© Business Wire 2020
