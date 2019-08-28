SetSchedule : COO Udi Dorner to Discuss CRM Success at Refresh 19

As a thought leader in the tech industry, SetSchedule Chief Operating Officer Udi Dorner will discuss the company’s success with CRM systems and other business support software at the 2019 Refresh conference on September 4-5.

Refresh is Freshworks' very own global user conference, held to build a community of customers, thought-leaders, industry peers, and inspirational influencers, to support and celebrate the evolution of the CX industry. This year, the conference will be held at the Aria, Las Vegas.

Mr. Dorner will speak to the ways that SetSchedule has harnessed the power of Freshworks’ business software to improve customer experience and generate sales. The two companies share the goals of providing a user interface that is tailored to each client’s needs, as well as first-rate customer support and guidance to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed. As co-founder of SetSchedule, Mr. Dorner is a key player in the area of developing innovative business solutions and managing collaboration with clients and partners.

“Technology has opened new and innovative ways to run a business and connect with current and prospective clients,” Mr. Dorner said. “By tapping into those capabilities and keeping abreast of new tools and platforms, SetSchedule can provide a better user experience, while reaching more consumers.”

Refresh 19 is a two-day user conference focusing on business innovation that helps companies keep customers for life. The conference offers a rich environment for the 1,000-plus attendees who are joining from around the globe to discuss critical business issues, emerging trends and best practices in customer engagement. Featuring 70+ interactive sessions, a partner showcase and roundtables with industry analysts, Refresh 19 will host keynotes and sessions by customer engagement experts companies across the country.

SetSchedule has brought real estate and technological expertise together to produce the most trustworthy, comprehensive real estate technology solutions platform for the real estate market to date. The company’s best-in-class open marketplace products feature popular real estate companies, data analytics and AI technologies to assist real estate agents, brokers, and teams grow their business.

