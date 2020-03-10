SetSchedule : Launches Season 2 of Podcasts Meet the Agent and mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast!

SetSchedule announces the release of seasons two of Meet the Agent and mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast. Started in 2019, both podcasts were designed with the idea of providing free valuable content to real estate professionals, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. Featuring guests from across the US who are successful in their own right, these podcasts seek to entertain while they inform.

According to SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel, “Real estate professionals and entrepreneurs are hungry for content to supplement more traditional forms of mentorship or business coaching. We developed our podcasts in order to meet this need and provide anyone with an interest in real estate or business with original content they can consume on-demand at their convenience. The best thing about a podcast is you can listen and do other things so even if an individual is working out or washing their car, they can turn on the podcast and turn chore time into simultaneous business development time.”

Meet the Agent is a weekly video and audio podcast hosted by Alexis Stys, SetSchedule’s Media and Content Manager, in which she connects with real estate professionals throughout the US and discusses building a book of business, automation in the sales cycle, navigating personalities on real estate teams, online lead management, and the various challenges and struggles agents overcame in order to be successful. mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast captures candid, organic conversations with entrepreneurs as they delve into the entrepreneurial mindset in order to answer the question, “How do I manifest the success I want for my life?”

SetSchedule is a technology and data company geared towards real estate professionals. Combining the first-of-its-kind patented real estate marketplace where real estate agents can acquire leads on-demand from multiple vendors and an easy to use suite of SaaS solutions, SetSchedule strives to meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals. Recently, SetSchedule rolled out SetAds, a marketing platform allowing industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents.

You can watch video versions of the podcasts at YouTube.com/setschedule. You can listen to the audio podcasts on all major podcast platforms including Spotify and iHeartRadio. Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com.

