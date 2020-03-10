Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SetSchedule : Launches Season 2 of Podcasts Meet the Agent and mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:01am EDT

SetSchedule announces the release of seasons two of Meet the Agent and mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast. Started in 2019, both podcasts were designed with the idea of providing free valuable content to real estate professionals, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. Featuring guests from across the US who are successful in their own right, these podcasts seek to entertain while they inform.

According to SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel, “Real estate professionals and entrepreneurs are hungry for content to supplement more traditional forms of mentorship or business coaching. We developed our podcasts in order to meet this need and provide anyone with an interest in real estate or business with original content they can consume on-demand at their convenience. The best thing about a podcast is you can listen and do other things so even if an individual is working out or washing their car, they can turn on the podcast and turn chore time into simultaneous business development time.”

Meet the Agent is a weekly video and audio podcast hosted by Alexis Stys, SetSchedule’s Media and Content Manager, in which she connects with real estate professionals throughout the US and discusses building a book of business, automation in the sales cycle, navigating personalities on real estate teams, online lead management, and the various challenges and struggles agents overcame in order to be successful. mindSET - The Entrepreneur Podcast captures candid, organic conversations with entrepreneurs as they delve into the entrepreneurial mindset in order to answer the question, “How do I manifest the success I want for my life?”

SetSchedule is a technology and data company geared towards real estate professionals. Combining the first-of-its-kind patented real estate marketplace where real estate agents can acquire leads on-demand from multiple vendors and an easy to use suite of SaaS solutions, SetSchedule strives to meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals. Recently, SetSchedule rolled out SetAds, a marketing platform allowing industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents.

You can watch video versions of the podcasts at YouTube.com/setschedule. You can listen to the audio podcasts on all major podcast platforms including Spotify and iHeartRadio. Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson
PU
11:19aPHOENIX : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
11:19aBANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities. Download PDF.
PU
11:18aIceland Foods' 'long-term greedy' founders may seek bigger stake
RE
11:18aKRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Invest in African American Minority Depository Institutions
BU
11:17aFormer Disney, IMAX Exec Brenek Introduces MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ and Assembles Executive Team from Top Cinema, Studio and Tech Companies
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCuretis N.V. Updates on OpGen, Inc. Special Shareholders' Meeting Held on March 10, 2020
GL
11:16aCloverleaf Analytics and Streff Insurance Services Announce Partnership
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group