SetSchedule : Proud to Announce Being Named 21st Fastest-Growing Company in California by Inc. Magazine!

02/19/2020 | 02:08pm EST

Inc. magazine today revealed that SetSchedule is #21 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents the most successful companies within California’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

SetSchedule developed a multi-patented real estate marketplace and SAAS products suite that is revolutionizing the industry. I credit our rapid advancement not only to our unique products, but also largely to the dedication of our employees,” said Roy Dekel, CEO of SetSchedule. “It is their hard work and loyalty that paved the way for our exponential growth and opened up endless opportunities to further shake up real estate and related industries.”

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Series: California list show stunning rates of growth and are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 to 2018. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs,” says Inc. editor in chief, Scott Omelianuk.

In addition to an agnostic leads marketplace, SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform called SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents. By leveraging SetSchedule’s current users, SetAds allows businesses to bypass competitors and strengthen brand recognition through commerce portals and systematic email marketing advertisements. Tailor-made ads allow businesses to control how their brand is seen while customized landing pages provide detailed analytics to discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data.

SetSchedule is the technology innovator revolutionizing real-estate businesses and data services. The company’s multi-patented agnostic leads marketplace and SAAS products suite leverage AI-powered predictive data, trend insights, and automated marketing software tools and machine learning to deliver better business efficiency to agents, teams, brokers, franchises and industry verticals. Learn more at setschedule.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group