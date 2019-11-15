Log in
Seton Hall University : Celebrates Investiture of President Joseph E. Nyre

11/15/2019

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The investiture of Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D., as Seton Hall University's 21st president was a celebration of the University's storied past, dynamic present and limitless future. The ceremony took place on November 15 on the University's South Orange campus.

From left: Seton Hall University President Joseph E. Nyre, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin and Board Chair Patrick M. Murray.

The investiture officially welcomed President Nyre who was appointed by the University's Board of Regents in February and took office on August 1. In his investiture address, he reaffirmed the University's commitment to fostering great minds by engaging in the great conversations, challenges and debates of our time. He also spoke about the launch of a new strategic planning process.

"We must turn shared planning into shared action. Embrace innovation. Adapt in a way that makes Seton Hall more nimble and advance the health of the University as a whole. As our strategic plan takes shape and ultimately takes flight, Seton Hall will rise to new heights," said President Nyre.

Patrick M. Murray '64/M.B.A. '72, chair of the Board of Regents, presided over the investiture ceremony. "It has become clear that Joe Nyre was not just the best, but the perfect choice to lead us into a new era of achievement. He brings to Seton Hall impeccable credentials as an eminent scholar and foremost academic leader. He possesses a deep understanding of the ideals of our founder, Bishop James Roosevelt Bayley, to create a home for the mind, heart and spirit and to show the world what great minds can do to advance the cause of servant leadership," said Murray.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., chair of Seton Hall's Board of Trustees, president of its Board of Regents and Archbishop of Newark, spoke at the ceremony. Attendees included former presidents and chancellors of the University, and hundreds of students, faculty, staff, clergy, alumni, regents, trustees, government officials and representatives from institutions throughout the nation.

"On behalf of the Archdiocese, I welcome President Nyre and his wonderful family to our community of faith," said Cardinal Tobin. "I look forward to working with him to advance Seton Hall among the nation's leading Catholic universities, and to create an ever-greater vibrancy within our Church."

For more information, visit www.shu.edu.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seton-hall-university-celebrates-investiture-of-president-joseph-e-nyre-300959379.html

SOURCE Seton Hall University


© PRNewswire 2019
