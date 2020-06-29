The Central Bank of Cyprus today publishes its macroprudential policy decision on the setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 July 2020 - 30 September 2020, in accordance with the provisions of the Macroprudential Oversight of Institutions Law, 2015, having taken into account the European Systemic Risk Board Recommendation on the guidance for setting countercyclical buffer rates (ESRB/2014/1).

