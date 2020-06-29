Log in
Setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 July 2020 – 30 September 2020

06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

The Central Bank of Cyprus today publishes its macroprudential policy decision on the setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 July 2020 - 30 September 2020, in accordance with the provisions of the Macroprudential Oversight of Institutions Law, 2015, having taken into account the European Systemic Risk Board Recommendation on the guidance for setting countercyclical buffer rates (ESRB/2014/1).

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
