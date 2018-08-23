Log in
SevOne Expands Industry Leading SD-WAN Monitoring Solution by Adding Support for VMware NSX SD-WAN

08/23/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

Monitoring Solution Will be Showcased at VMworld 2018 US

SevOne, a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions, today announced that its SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution will now support VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud. Based on the SevOne Data Platform, the SD-WAN Monitoring Solution, released earlier this year, increases operational agility of Managed Services Providers (MSPs) offering multiple, complex network services over their multi-tenant, multi-vendor networks.

The enhanced SevOne solution, scheduled for release in calendar Q4, will deliver the foundation of real-time and historical visibility into enterprise and service provider networks with customizable, persona-based dashboards for network operations/engineering, product owners and business executives. MSPs can easily extend the solution for visibility across their entire service delivery path including enterprise wi-fi from campus to branch, software defined datacenters and more. With the ability to create customized KPIs based on specific tenants, WAN paths and health indicators of their multi-vendor-based SD-WANs, MSP network operations and engineering teams now have greater insight into the network services running on them, helping ease MSPs transition from offering only MPLS-based services to new hybrid SD-WAN-based services.

“MSPs require the ability to easily view and access detailed performance data from the complex services running across their MPLS-based services as well as newer, hybrid SD-WAN-based services,” said Jim Melvin, SevOne’s SVP, Marketing and Corporate Development. “By supporting VMware’s NSX SD-WAN, the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution enables MSPs to offer their customers real-time insight of the complex services running across the most complex infrastructures, and then extend that visibility across their entire network to continuously meet and exceed quality standards.”

VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud provides bandwidth expansion, as well as direct optimal access to enterprise and cloud applications, and data. It also enables virtual services insertion on premises and in the cloud, while dramatically improving operational automation,” said Steve Woo, senior director product management, VeloCloud business unit, VMware. “SevOne’s agile SD-WAN Monitoring Solution provides the monitoring visibility MSPs need across both their existing and new SD-WAN infrastructure for greater insight, stronger business continuity and improved user experiences.”

Key Benefits of the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution:

  • Ease the Transition to SD-WANs - Monitor existing traditional MPLS WAN and new software-defined WAN from the same dashboard. Also, automatically monitor your new SD-WAN infrastructure as soon as it’s deployed.
  • Extensibility - Extend visibility to other critical network assets across their customers’ networks such as enterprise campus and branch office wi-fi, software defined data centers, public cloud and more.
  • Service Level Insight - Understand how infrastructure performance affects the customer’s applications and services with user configurable single tenant and multi-tenant dashboards with service level insight.
  • Business Alignment - Leverage customizable persona-based dashboards and KPIs that align to specific roles in managed services providers, including: network operations/engineering, product owners and business leaders.
  • Provide Flexibility - Modify any of the solution’s dashboards to easily create and share MSP-specific dashboards, then stitch them together as workflows across multiple MSP teams to better fit into their operational model.

The SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution will be on display at VMworld 2018 in Las Vegas, August 26-29. Come visit our booth (#2707) to see a demo of the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution for VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud.

About SevOne
SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor environments several pre-built solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.

VMware, NSX, NSX SD-WAN, VeloCloud, and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions


© Business Wire 2018
