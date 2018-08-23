SevOne Expands Industry Leading SD-WAN Monitoring Solution by Adding Support for VMware NSX SD-WAN

SevOne,
a leading provider of network and infrastructure management
solutions, today announced that its SevOne
SD-WAN Monitoring Solution will now support VMware
NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud. Based on the SevOne Data Platform, the
SD-WAN Monitoring Solution, released earlier this year, increases
operational agility of Managed Services Providers (MSPs) offering
multiple, complex network services over their multi-tenant, multi-vendor
networks.
The enhanced SevOne solution, scheduled for release in calendar Q4, will
deliver the foundation of real-time and historical visibility into
enterprise and service provider networks with customizable,
persona-based dashboards for network operations/engineering, product
owners and business executives. MSPs can easily extend the solution for
visibility across their entire service delivery path including
enterprise wi-fi from campus to branch, software defined datacenters and
more. With the ability to create customized KPIs based on specific
tenants, WAN paths and health indicators of their multi-vendor-based
SD-WANs, MSP network operations and engineering teams now have greater
insight into the network services running on them, helping ease MSPs
transition from offering only MPLS-based services to new hybrid
SD-WAN-based services.
“MSPs require the ability to easily view and access detailed performance
data from the complex services running across their MPLS-based services
as well as newer, hybrid SD-WAN-based services,” said Jim Melvin,
SevOne’s SVP, Marketing and Corporate Development. “By supporting
VMware’s NSX SD-WAN, the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution enables MSPs
to offer their customers real-time insight of the complex services
running across the most complex infrastructures, and then extend that
visibility across their entire network to continuously meet and exceed
quality standards.”
VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud provides bandwidth expansion, as well as
direct optimal access to enterprise and cloud applications, and data. It
also enables virtual services insertion on premises and in the cloud,
while dramatically improving operational automation,” said Steve Woo,
senior director product management, VeloCloud business unit, VMware.
“SevOne’s agile SD-WAN Monitoring Solution provides the monitoring
visibility MSPs need across both their existing and new SD-WAN
infrastructure for greater insight, stronger business continuity and
improved user experiences.”
Key Benefits of the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution:
-
Ease the Transition to SD-WANs - Monitor existing traditional
MPLS WAN and new software-defined WAN from the same dashboard. Also,
automatically monitor your new SD-WAN infrastructure as soon as it’s
deployed.
-
Extensibility - Extend visibility to other critical network
assets across their customers’ networks such as enterprise campus and
branch office wi-fi, software defined data centers, public cloud and
more.
-
Service Level Insight - Understand how infrastructure
performance affects the customer’s applications and services with user
configurable single tenant and multi-tenant dashboards with service
level insight.
-
Business Alignment - Leverage customizable persona-based
dashboards and KPIs that align to specific roles in managed services
providers, including: network operations/engineering, product owners
and business leaders.
-
Provide Flexibility - Modify any of the solution’s dashboards
to easily create and share MSP-specific dashboards, then stitch them
together as workflows across multiple MSP teams to better fit into
their operational model.
The SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution will be on display at VMworld
2018 in Las Vegas, August 26-29. Come visit our booth (#2707) to see a
demo of the SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution for VMware NSX SD-WAN by
VeloCloud.
About SevOne
SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible,
and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that
large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to
virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform
simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and
machine data from across multi-vendor environments several pre-built
solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings
specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi
challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston,
Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.
VMware, NSX, NSX SD-WAN, VeloCloud, and VMworld are registered
trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other
jurisdictions
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005713/en/