SevOne : Extends Market Leadership with the Industry's First Monitoring and AIOps Platform for Network Streaming Telemetry

SevOne,
a leading provider of network management solutions, today announced
SevOne Data Cloud, the industry’s first monitoring and AIOps platform
developed specifically for Network Streaming Telemetry.
SevOne Data Cloud, a new powerful SaaS-based offering, includes features
designed for network and datacenter engineering, architecture,
operations and data science teams at large enterprises, carriers and
managed service provider companies. This new platform helps these teams
meet their business agility, efficiency and reliability goals through
faster, more accurate troubleshooting and SLA compliance. SevOne Data
Cloud also enables more precise capacity planning and optimization;
granular, policy-based event detection and alert subscriptions to drive
automation; and new business value through flexible, data science
analytics. Together, SevOne Data Cloud and SevOne Data Platform enable
the monitoring of networks today and their transition to the networks of
tomorrow.
“As networks transition to support the next generation of cloud-based
applications and services driving digital transformation, more granular
and deterministic performance data is becoming critical for continuous
operations,” said Jack Sweeney, SevOne CEO. “Machine learning and
automation capabilities -- the core of AIOps -- are increasingly
required to meet these needs. SevOne Data Cloud is the first SaaS-based
monitoring and AIOps platform for streaming telemetry available to meet
these global business demands by providing the granular insight needed
to keep these businesses running smoothly and without interruption.”
Legacy management systems, which often depend on poll-based metrics that
are gathered once every five minutes from across an infrastructure, can
limit the efficiency and reliability of networks and applications and
the overall businesses they support. To address this challenge, leading
network equipment providers are beginning to support a push type of
model to provide performance data, eliminating the need for management
systems to poll these new devices. Now management systems can request
specific telemetry data be sent to them at specific intervals, some as
fast as every second, which can lead to up to 300 times more data to be
collected and analyzed in real-time.
SevOne Data Cloud addresses market challenges with:
-
Real-time and historical insight of streaming telemetry and syslogs at
cloud scale
-
Unlimited service-based tagging for business context
-
Real-time and on-demand policy-based analytics
-
A powerful and flexible SaaS offering
“Today’s applications and networks no longer just support your business,
they are your business,” added Jim Melvin, SVP Marketing and Corporate
Development at SevOne. “In an always on, always connected digital world,
the expectation is for enterprises, carriers and managed service
providers to deliver flawless network and application experiences to
their employees, customers and business partners every second of every
day. SevOne Data Cloud, the first network monitoring and AIOps platform
for streaming telemetry, ensures that these challenges are met.”
See a preview of the SevOne Data Cloud at Cisco Live! in San Diego --
Booth #1615
SevOne, a silver level sponsor of this year’s Cisco
Live! U.S. conference (#CLUS) conference (June 9-13, 2019) in San
Diego, California, will be demonstrating SevOne Data Cloud and SevOne
Data Platform at the show in booth #1615. Click
here to schedule a meeting with SevOne at the event. If you are a
member of the media or an industry analyst, please contact Jill
St. George.
SevOne Data Cloud is currently available worldwide for trial use.
General availability is planned for later this year.
About SevOne
SevOne provides modern monitoring and analytics
solutions that large organizations need to monitor their networks today,
tomorrow and beyond. SevOne simplifies the extraction and enrichment of
metric, flow, log and streaming telemetry data across multi-vendor
networks enabling enterprises, carriers and managed services providers
to ensure optimal network visibility and performance. With SaaS, public
cloud and on-prem offerings, including several pre-built solutions
specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi
challenges, SevOne helps customers compete and win in the connected
world. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass.
For more information visit www.sevone.com
and follow the company on Twitter @SevOneInc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005088/en/