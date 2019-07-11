Sevan Named Great Place To Work® Six Years in a Row

For the sixth year in a row, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC (Sevan), a leader in delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

“We are delighted to have renewed our status as a Great Place to Work®, and greatly applaud everyone’s efforts to ensure our culture continues to focus on our people first,” said Jim Evans, President & CEO of Sevan. “From day one, our team members have been our most valued assets. Their happiness and dedication is the driving force behind our continued success and growth.”

This year more than 85 percent of Sevan’s team members participated in the Great Place to Work survey, and 92 percent surveyed say Sevan is a great place to work. These team members cited Sevan as having management that is honest and ethical in its business practices, contributing positively to the community and being an organization that they’re proud to tell others they work for.

“Being certified as a Great Place To Work® for six years consecutively reflects Sevan’s continued focus on listening to team members and keeping communication channels open for workplace enhancements,” said Vice President of People Solutions Chris Galazka. “Through the certification process, we have the opportunity to capture feedback from our team and make Sevan an even greater place to work.”

Sevan has grown to include 500 team members working in more than 40 states and in the United Kingdom at Sevan’s new London office. Sevan continues to be recognized as a great place to work, and has recently also earned titles such as one of the top 25 Best Place to Work in Illinois for the third year in a row and #7 Best Workplaces in Chicago 2019.

In October 2018, Sevan was named one of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE, ranking #29 on the list. Sevan is ranked #1468 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Sevan helps global brands roll out multi-site initiatives every day. One major client is McDonald’s, where they proudly remodeled more than 2,000 sites in 2018 including the iconic Rock-N-Roll McDonald’s at 600 N. Clark Street. Additional clients include BP, Chipotle, Kroeger, Starbucks, Walgreens, Walmart, 7-Eleven and many more.

About Sevan

Sevan’s vision is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites. We have a passion for sustaining people, the environment and our clients’ businesses. We help iconic global brands—including AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, Ahold Delhaize, BP, Bento Box, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA, Hallmark, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald’s, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and 7-Eleven—roll out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, we optimize new builds, rebuilds, remodels, renovations, modular construction and merchandising initiatives. For more information, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

Sevan is a 500-person project management firm headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois and recently opened an international office in London.

For more information about this topic, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 312.285.0590, or e-mail hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005261/en/