Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sevan Named Great Place To Work® Six Years in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:02am EDT

For the sixth year in a row, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC (Sevan), a leader in delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

“We are delighted to have renewed our status as a Great Place to Work®, and greatly applaud everyone’s efforts to ensure our culture continues to focus on our people first,” said Jim Evans, President & CEO of Sevan. “From day one, our team members have been our most valued assets. Their happiness and dedication is the driving force behind our continued success and growth.”

This year more than 85 percent of Sevan’s team members participated in the Great Place to Work survey, and 92 percent surveyed say Sevan is a great place to work. These team members cited Sevan as having management that is honest and ethical in its business practices, contributing positively to the community and being an organization that they’re proud to tell others they work for.

“Being certified as a Great Place To Work® for six years consecutively reflects Sevan’s continued focus on listening to team members and keeping communication channels open for workplace enhancements,” said Vice President of People Solutions Chris Galazka. “Through the certification process, we have the opportunity to capture feedback from our team and make Sevan an even greater place to work.”

Sevan has grown to include 500 team members working in more than 40 states and in the United Kingdom at Sevan’s new London office. Sevan continues to be recognized as a great place to work, and has recently also earned titles such as one of the top 25 Best Place to Work in Illinois for the third year in a row and #7 Best Workplaces in Chicago 2019.

In October 2018, Sevan was named one of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE, ranking #29 on the list. Sevan is ranked #1468 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Sevan helps global brands roll out multi-site initiatives every day. One major client is McDonald’s, where they proudly remodeled more than 2,000 sites in 2018 including the iconic Rock-N-Roll McDonald’s at 600 N. Clark Street. Additional clients include BP, Chipotle, Kroeger, Starbucks, Walgreens, Walmart, 7-Eleven and many more.

About Sevan

Sevan’s vision is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites. We have a passion for sustaining people, the environment and our clients’ businesses. We help iconic global brands—including AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, Ahold Delhaize, BP, Bento Box, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA, Hallmark, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald’s, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and 7-Eleven—roll out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, we optimize new builds, rebuilds, remodels, renovations, modular construction and merchandising initiatives. For more information, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

Sevan is a 500-person project management firm headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois and recently opened an international office in London.

For more information about this topic, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 312.285.0590, or e-mail hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22a(LIVE) AFCON 2019 : Nigeria vs South Africa
AQ
10:22aBREAKING : Chukwueze, Ekong power Nigeria into AFCON semi finals
AQ
10:22aBENUE : DPR seals 3 fuel stations
AQ
10:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Zola says Chelsea got rid of Sarri too soon
AQ
10:21aBOUYGUES : Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya partner to take space tourism company Virgin Galactic public
AQ
10:21aKELANI CABLES : 'Kelani Shakthi' energising Northern youth bestows certificates to 3rd batch, enrols 4th batch
AQ
10:21aSAMPATH BANK : National Chamber and Sampath Bank workshops on 'Start Your Own Business'
AQ
10:21aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Lawyer caught in Shangri-La bomb demands Rs. 500 m in damages from Govt.
AQ
10:21aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Top teams advance to semi-finals in MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
10:21aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About