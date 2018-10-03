Log in
Sevatec : Names Eric DeKenipp as Vice President of Talent Management

10/03/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevatec announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric DeKenipp as Vice President of Talent Management. In the newly created position, DeKenipp will lead strategic initiatives for recruiting, hiring, and leveraging talent in the highly competitive technology market.

Eric DeKenipp, Sevatec's Vice President of Talent Management

"Eric is a powerhouse in the talent management industry and he understands what it takes to advance our objective of attracting and retaining top talent," said Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec. "Bringing Eric on board, with his proven track record of developing creative recruitment and retention strategies, will support a work environment where top talent is engaged, employees grow and are challenged, and are motivated to deliver mission value to Sevatec's customers."

Named to the 40 Under 40 Business and Community Leaders to Watch in Loudoun County, VA, DeKenipp currently serves on the Loudoun County School Board, and has held leadership roles with Helios HR, Vencore, and Unisys. Prior to that, he led a large recruiting team while serving honorably with U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, as a small business owner, he worked extensively with the veteran and disabled communities, placing more than 300 candidates into new careers, and providing career consultation to more than 2000 individuals since 2007.

"Sevatec has a vibrant, energetic, and diverse culture, and I'm excited to be joining their highly collaborative environment," said DeKenipp. "As the GovCon market faces unprecedented recruitment challenges for technology experts, I look forward to joining Sevatec's leadership team to strategically navigate the most complex labor market we've experienced over the last several decades".

About Sevatec
Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Greater Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Sevatec)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sevatec-names-eric-dekenipp-as-vice-president-of-talent-management-300723427.html

SOURCE Sevatec


© PRNewswire 2018
