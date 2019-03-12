Seven Lawyers from Outten & Golden LLP Named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon has published the 2019 edition of its 500 Leading Lawyers in America, featuring seven lawyers from Outten & Golden LLP among its distinguished honorees.

The attorneys named to the list are:

"We are delighted that the firm once again ranks prominently on the Lawdragon 500," said Mr. Klein, a multiple award winner who the magazine previously spotlighted in a Lawyer Limelight, "and we are especially proud that so many of our practice areas are reflected." From offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., Outten & Golden's attorneys represent employees in a wide array of matters, from discrimination, sexual harassment, wage-and-hour, and WARN Act cases to employment, separation, compensation, and expat agreements.

According to Lawdragon, the 500 Leading Lawyers for 2019 were selected through editorial research, submissions from law firms, and peer nominations. This year's guide features a record 40 percent women and is 20 percent inclusive – a mix consistent with Outten & Golden's honorees.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act and of USERRA, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

