Seven Peaks Waterpark : Opens for 30th Anniversary with Special Events and Celebrations Planned All Summer

State’s Largest Waterpark Opens May 30

Provo’s favorite family attraction opens for their 30th season and has special events and celebrations planned throughout the summer. Seven Peaks Waterpark opens for the summer Thursday, May 30 with entertaining shows featuring a variety of animals, and water slides and attractions unique to the area. All of the summer shows are included with park admission or a Pass of All Passes.

“Families have been visiting Seven Peaks Waterpark for 30 years, and we are just as excited to welcome them this season as we were on our very first day," said Cathy Lawson, General Manager for Seven Peaks Waterpark. “We are proud to be the destination for families in the area to cool off, create memories together, and discover new things like our animal-centered shows this summer."

This season, the waterpark amps up the entertainment with something new to see throughout the summer. From dancing sea lions and leaping tigers to free-flying eagles, guests can get up close and learn about beautiful and exciting creatures of the world.

Summer Entertainment Schedule

Sea Lion Splash – May 31 – June 8

Tiger Show – June 10 – June 22

Extreme Raptors – June 24 – July 6

The Sea Lion Splash Show kicks off the special entertainment series. At first glance, these sea lions may look more suited for channel surfing from a comfy seat on the couch. But when the bright lights shine on them, these whiskered wonders come to life, putting on a one-of-a-kind display of singing and dancing, acrobatics and all manner of delightful hijinks. You will thrill at the opportunity to come face to face with these amazing animals as they shoot baskets, turn handstands, and engage in all sorts of silly antics, eager to please and hungry for the love of the crowd. And if you're lucky…you just might get a kiss from one of these lovely ladies.

Beginning May 30, Seven Peaks Waterpark will be open Mondays through Saturdays through August 17 and ends the season with two Saturdays, August 24 and 31, and Monday, September 2. Guests can enjoy unlimited splashes all season long, with a Pass of All Passes, on sale now through May 31 starting at $19.99, or with discounted one-day tickets available at SevenPeaks.com.

About Seven Peaks Waterpark

Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah, is the state’s largest waterpark, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, with more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and more. For more information on the water park, guests can visit https://www.sevenpeaks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005900/en/