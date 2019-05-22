Seven Peaks Waterpark : Opens for 30th Anniversary with Special Events and Celebrations Planned All Summer

Provo’s favorite family attraction opens for their 30th
season and has special events and celebrations planned throughout the
summer. Seven Peaks Waterpark opens for the summer Thursday, May 30 with
entertaining shows featuring a variety of animals, and water slides and
attractions unique to the area. All of the summer shows are included
with park admission or a Pass of All Passes.
“Families have been visiting Seven Peaks Waterpark for 30 years, and we
are just as excited to welcome them this season as we were on our very
first day," said Cathy Lawson, General Manager for Seven Peaks
Waterpark. “We are proud to be the destination for families in the area
to cool off, create memories together, and discover new things like our
animal-centered shows this summer."
This season, the waterpark amps up the entertainment with something new
to see throughout the summer. From dancing sea lions and leaping tigers
to free-flying eagles, guests can get up close and learn about beautiful
and exciting creatures of the world.
Summer Entertainment Schedule
Sea Lion Splash – May 31 –
June 8
Tiger Show – June 10 – June 22
Extreme Raptors – June
24 – July 6
The Sea Lion Splash Show kicks off the special entertainment series. At
first glance, these sea lions may look more suited for channel surfing
from a comfy seat on the couch. But when the bright lights shine on
them, these whiskered wonders come to life, putting on a one-of-a-kind
display of singing and dancing, acrobatics and all manner of delightful
hijinks. You will thrill at the opportunity to come face to face with
these amazing animals as they shoot baskets, turn handstands, and engage
in all sorts of silly antics, eager to please and hungry for the love of
the crowd. And if you're lucky…you just might get a kiss from one of
these lovely ladies.
Beginning May 30, Seven Peaks Waterpark will be open Mondays through
Saturdays through August 17 and ends the season with two Saturdays,
August 24 and 31, and Monday, September 2. Guests can enjoy unlimited
splashes all season long, with a Pass of All Passes, on sale now through
May 31 starting at $19.99, or with discounted one-day tickets available
at SevenPeaks.com.
About Seven Peaks Waterpark
Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah, is the state’s largest waterpark,
celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, with more than 15
water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool
and more. For more information on the water park, guests can visit https://www.sevenpeaks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005900/en/