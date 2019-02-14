Log in
Seven Peaks Waterpark : to Re-Open This Summer

02/14/2019

New Team of Industry Veterans to Manage the Park; 2019 Pass Of All Passes to Include Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo

Global Management Amusement Professionals announced today that it is the new operator of Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah. Seven Peaks Waterpark is the iconic 17-acre park that includes more than 10 waterslides, a 500,000 gallon wave pool, several eateries and more. Led by Ken Handler, President, Global Management Amusement Professionals’ management team has partnered with dozens of water parks and entertainment venues across the United States.

“Seven Peaks is a terrific addition to our growing portfolio of water park properties,” said Ken Handler, President of Global Management. “This well-established water park provides us with a unique opportunity as operators to continue property improvements, provide superior service and reciprocate the support the local community has given the park for so many years.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken and his expert management team,” said Nick Strong, Marketing Manager for Seven Peaks Waterpark. “Global Management Amusement Professionals’ values reflect the same values that our business and surrounding community embrace, including integrity, quality and, of course, fun.”

Holding to tradition, the anticipated opening of the water park is slated for Memorial Day weekend, opening Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 AM. Seven Peaks Waterpark will continue its longtime relationship with the Pass of All Passes, a pass that offers affordable family-friendly entertainment, including professional and collegiate sporting events, theatre, Seven Peaks Waterpark and more. The Pass of All Passes has also added new benefits for season passholders in 2019, including discounts on food, beverage, cabanas and more at Seven Peaks Waterpark Provo.

2019 Pass Of All Passes to Include Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo

The Pass of All Passes (POAP) is pleased to announce the addition of Seven Peaks Waterpark Provo in its set of offerings. The news comes on the heels of the Seven Peaks management team’s announcement today that the Provo water park will be operated by Global Management Amusement Professionals.

Pass of All Passes offers Passholders affordable family-friendly entertainment including professional and collegiate sporting events, theatre, Seven Peaks Waterpark and more. The Pass of All Passes has also added new benefits for season Passholders in 2019, including discounts on food, beverage, cabanas and more at Seven Peaks Waterpark Provo.

About Seven Peaks Waterpark

Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah, is the state’s largest waterpark, with more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000 gallon wave pool and more. For more information on the water park, guests can visit https://www.sevenpeaks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.