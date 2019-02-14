Seven Peaks Waterpark : to Re-Open This Summer

Global Management Amusement Professionals announced today that it is the
new operator of Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah. Seven Peaks
Waterpark is the iconic 17-acre park that includes more than 10
waterslides, a 500,000 gallon wave pool, several eateries and more. Led
by Ken Handler, President, Global Management Amusement Professionals’
management team has partnered with dozens of water parks and
entertainment venues across the United States.
“Seven Peaks is a terrific addition to our growing portfolio of water
park properties,” said Ken Handler, President of Global Management.
“This well-established water park provides us with a unique opportunity
as operators to continue property improvements, provide superior service
and reciprocate the support the local community has given the park for
so many years.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Ken and his expert management team,” said
Nick Strong, Marketing Manager for Seven Peaks Waterpark. “Global
Management Amusement Professionals’ values reflect the same values that
our business and surrounding community embrace, including integrity,
quality and, of course, fun.”
Holding to tradition, the anticipated opening of the water park is
slated for Memorial Day weekend, opening Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 AM.
Seven Peaks Waterpark will continue its longtime relationship with the
Pass of All Passes, a pass that offers affordable family-friendly
entertainment, including professional and collegiate sporting events,
theatre, Seven Peaks Waterpark and more. The Pass of All Passes has also
added new benefits for season passholders in 2019, including discounts
on food, beverage, cabanas and more at Seven Peaks Waterpark Provo.
2019 Pass Of All Passes to Include Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo
The Pass of All Passes (POAP) is pleased to announce the addition of
Seven Peaks Waterpark Provo in its set of offerings. The news comes on
the heels of the Seven Peaks management team’s announcement today that
the Provo water park will be operated by Global Management Amusement
Professionals.
About Seven Peaks Waterpark
Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo, Utah, is the state’s largest waterpark,
with more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a
500,000 gallon wave pool and more. For more information on the water
park, guests can visit https://www.sevenpeaks.com.
