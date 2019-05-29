Seven Researchers Named Boettcher Investigators

Colorado BioScience Association congratulates seven biomedical
researchers at Colorado institutions selected as Boettcher
Investigators, marking the 10th class to receive research
funding through the Boettcher Foundation’s Webb-Waring Biomedical
Research Awards program.
The awards support promising, early career scientific researchers,
allowing them to establish their independent research and make it
competitive for major federal and private awards. Recipients are awarded
$235,000 in grant funding to sustain up to three years of biomedical
research.
“Our 10th class of Boettcher Investigators represents
Colorado’s most dynamic emerging scientists who are committed to
improving human health,” said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the
Boettcher Foundation. “The Boettcher Foundation is honored to support
them at this critical juncture in their research careers.”
Including the class of 2019, 68 Boettcher Investigators have received
funding through the Webb-Waring program. Since 2010, Boettcher
Investigators have gone on to earn a collective $65 million in
subsequent independent research funding. Ninety-five percent of award
recipients remain at Colorado research institutions, advancing the
foundation’s mission of keeping Colorado’s top scientific minds in the
state.
“The Boettcher Foundation’s Webb-Waring program has been an important
addition to Colorado’s biomedical research landscape,” said Jennifer
Jones Paton, president and CEO of the Colorado BioScience Association.
“We see the impact the program has made over the past 10 years. We
congratulate the newest class of Boettcher Investigators.”
The 2019 Class of Boettcher Investigators and their research topics are:
Colorado State University
-
Seonil Kim, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biomedical
Sciences – Cellular mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease
National Jewish Health
-
Kara J. Mould, M.D. M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Medicine –
Macrophage programing in acute lung injury
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
-
M. Cecilia Caino, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pharmacology –
Novel mitochondrial signaling platforms in cancer
-
Robert Dietz, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics
– Functional recovery and reversal of impairment after ischemia in
the developing brain
-
Neelanjan Mukherjee, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of
Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics – Systems biology of RNA
regulatory networks
-
Kelly D. Sullivan, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics –
Interferon signaling in Down syndrome
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Tara Cepon Robins, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of
Anthropology – Parasite exposure and immune system development
For more information about the Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards,
visit the Boettcher
Foundation website.
High-resolution photos of individual recipients and the entire group
available by request.
About the Colorado BioScience Association:
Colorado
BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the hub of
Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to
funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young
companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide
opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We
grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to
advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member
organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device,
diagnostic, ag bio and digital health companies, research and academic
institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.
About the Boettcher Foundation:
At the Boettcher Foundation,
we believe in the promise of Colorado and the potential of Coloradans.
Every day we champion excellence across our state by investing in our
most talented citizens and high-potential organizations, because
supporting their hard work and leadership will enable them to give back
for years to come.
