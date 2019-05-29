Seven Researchers Named Boettcher Investigators

Newest Class Marks 10th Group Selected Under Webb-Waring Program

Colorado BioScience Association congratulates seven biomedical researchers at Colorado institutions selected as Boettcher Investigators, marking the 10th class to receive research funding through the Boettcher Foundation’s Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards program.

The awards support promising, early career scientific researchers, allowing them to establish their independent research and make it competitive for major federal and private awards. Recipients are awarded $235,000 in grant funding to sustain up to three years of biomedical research.

“Our 10th class of Boettcher Investigators represents Colorado’s most dynamic emerging scientists who are committed to improving human health,” said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. “The Boettcher Foundation is honored to support them at this critical juncture in their research careers.”

Including the class of 2019, 68 Boettcher Investigators have received funding through the Webb-Waring program. Since 2010, Boettcher Investigators have gone on to earn a collective $65 million in subsequent independent research funding. Ninety-five percent of award recipients remain at Colorado research institutions, advancing the foundation’s mission of keeping Colorado’s top scientific minds in the state.

“The Boettcher Foundation’s Webb-Waring program has been an important addition to Colorado’s biomedical research landscape,” said Jennifer Jones Paton, president and CEO of the Colorado BioScience Association. “We see the impact the program has made over the past 10 years. We congratulate the newest class of Boettcher Investigators.”

The 2019 Class of Boettcher Investigators and their research topics are:

Colorado State University

Seonil Kim, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biomedical Sciences – Cellular mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease

National Jewish Health

Kara J. Mould, M.D. M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Medicine – Macrophage programing in acute lung injury

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

M. Cecilia Caino, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pharmacology – Novel mitochondrial signaling platforms in cancer

– Novel mitochondrial signaling platforms in cancer Robert Dietz, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics – Functional recovery and reversal of impairment after ischemia in the developing brain

Functional recovery and reversal of impairment after ischemia in the developing brain Neelanjan Mukherjee, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics – Systems biology of RNA regulatory networks

– Systems biology of RNA regulatory networks Kelly D. Sullivan, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics – Interferon signaling in Down syndrome

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Tara Cepon Robins, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Anthropology – Parasite exposure and immune system development

For more information about the Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards, visit the Boettcher Foundation website.

High-resolution photos of individual recipients and the entire group available by request.

About the Colorado BioScience Association:

Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, ag bio and digital health companies, research and academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.

About the Boettcher Foundation:

At the Boettcher Foundation, we believe in the promise of Colorado and the potential of Coloradans. Every day we champion excellence across our state by investing in our most talented citizens and high-potential organizations, because supporting their hard work and leadership will enable them to give back for years to come.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005466/en/