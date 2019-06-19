Log in
Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. : Announces Clinical Collaboration

06/19/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that it has signed a clinical research collaboration agreement with Roche to explore the combination of Seven and Eight’s BDB001, an immune modulator targeting toll-like receptors (TLR) 7 and 8, and atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody against the checkpoint target of PD-L1, in treating solid tumors.

“We are pleased to enter into clinical collaboration with Roche,” says Dr. Walter Lau, CEO of Seven and Eight. “Toll-like receptors 7 and 8 are amongst the most promising targets for immuno-oncology, and our dual agonists have demonstrated the ability to stimulate specific types of innate immune responses, generating enhanced adaptive anti-tumor immunity. We hope through our joint efforts with Roche, we can better delineate how to use BDB001 and atezolizumab together in the treatment of cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Seven and Eight will sponsor and be responsible for the conduct of the clinical study, in which the combined regimen of BDB001 and atezolizumab is studied for safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activities in solid tumor patients.

About Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is an Edison, NJ-based, clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company specializes in TLR7/8 programs to treat cancer and has built a comprehensive global intellectual property portfolio in the category of toll-like receptor modulators. Managed by a seasoned team of professionals, the company is progressing a proprietary pipeline of cancer therapeutics, with the lead product BDB001 in Phase I clinical trials in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
