Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Seven new countries to join Europe's largest intraday power market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:27am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Europe's largest intraday power market, XBID, will add seven countries to its 14-member network by the end of 2019, after executing more than 16 million trades during its first year of operation, exchange Epex Spot said on Wednesday.

XBID, which went live on June 12 last year, has been processing trades between Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Epex Spot said Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia will join XBID.

"An integrated intraday market will increase the overall efficiency of intraday trading by promoting effective competition, increasing liquidity and enabling a more efficient utilisation of the generation resources across Europe," the company said.

The seven new countries will go live towards the end of the fourth quarter. Testing is already underway and a trial period will follow to allow the new users to familiarise themselves with the system.

Epex Spot said that the system would be updated later this year to handle a tripling of orders, with order book depth set to increase to 100 buy and sell orders, from 31 currently. XBID relies on a common IT system and shared order book, a capacity management system and a transmission system. It allows the matching of orders entered by market participants in the different countries it covers, if capacity allows.

The system is designed to handle up to 400,000 trades per day with scope for expansion.

XBID is backed by more than 30 power system operators and a number of power exchanges.

(Edited by Victoria Klesty and Kirsten Donovan)

By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aVodacom challenges 2G network suspension in Congo court
RE
10:45aItaly seeks delay to EU budget decision, awaiting tax data - sources
RE
10:44aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Keynote Address by Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich German-American Conference in Berlin Strengthening Transatlantic Resilience in Turbulent Times
PU
10:35aOil falls almost 2% on weaker demand growth, rising U.S. inventories
RE
10:34aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Producer Prices for the Industrial Sector for May 2019
PU
10:34aGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Ontario Supporting Forestry Sector in Algoma and Manitoulin Regions
PU
10:30aFar from 'devalued', euro surges as trade war hits yuan
RE
10:27aSeven new countries to join Europe's largest intraday power market
RE
10:25aLithium industry at a crossroad
RE
10:24aSUCDEN FINANCIAL : hires Rafael Caporale as Head of LME Options Market Making
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo executive as CEO, going outside for first time
5AMAZON.COM : Salesforce bets on big data with $15.3 billion Tableau buy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About