Seventeen Leading Health Systems – Representing 5% of the Nation’s Hospitals – Join Forces to Transform Care for Vulnerable Populations

Seventeen of the nation’s leading health systems, comprising 280
hospitals, are joining forces to identify, develop, and scale
financially sustainable solutions that improve the health of underserved
individuals and families in their communities. The Medicaid
Transformation Project is a national effort to transform healthcare and
related social needs for the nearly 75 million Americans who rely on
Medicaid.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005399/en/
The work will focus on five critical challenges facing vulnerable
populations across the country, including behavioral health, women and
infant care, substance use disorder, and avoidable emergency department
visits. Solutions that meet the needs of this diverse population will
improve care for all vulnerable populations.
Uniting for Change
Five health systems anchor the work: Advocate
Aurora Health in Chicago and Wisconsin; Baylor
Scott & White Health in Dallas; Dignity
Health in San Francisco; Geisinger
in Danville, Pa.; and Providence
St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash. Twelve of the nation’s most
innovative health systems also join this work. Collectively, these 17
health systems share a common mission and sense of urgency to advance
sustainable solutions that improve health for their diverse communities.
Together, they span 21 states, over 53,000 hospitals beds, and over $100
billion in combined annual revenues.
The health systems will be able to better meet their communities’ needs
through the proliferation and adoption of shared digital solutions and
innovative care models. “Healthcare today must be consumer-centric, and
engage patients with personalized experiences,” said Lloyd Dean,
President and CEO of Dignity Health. “Together, we must bring down
healthcare costs in order to provide access for the most vulnerable
communities. It is my hope that our collaboration will unleash new
avenues that bring down barriers to care and improve the overall health
of our communities.”
In addition to the five health systems anchoring the work, 12 leading
organizations have committed to transform healthcare by joining the
Medicaid Transformation Project. They include:
-
Allina
Health, Minneapolis, Minn.;
-
Ballad
Health, Johnson City, Tenn.;
-
Christiana
Care Health System, Wilmington, Del.;
-
Froedtert
& the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.;
-
Henry
Ford Health System, Detroit;
-
Memorial
Hermann Health System, Houston;
-
Navicent
Health, Macon, Ga.;
-
OSF
HealthCare, Peoria, Ill.;
-
Presbyterian
Healthcare Services, Albuquerque, N.M.;
-
Rush
University Medical Center, Chicago;
-
Spectrum
Health, Grand Rapids, Mich.; and
-
UVA
Health System, Charlottesville, Va.
“We’ve seen exciting and positive momentum with digitally enabled
solutions that engage our physicians, caregivers, patients, and
consumers. Through the Medicaid Transformation Project, we know we can
share what we’ve learned with other systems and amplify our ability to
help patients through what we learn from these impressive partners,”
said Dr. Rod Hochman, Providence St. Joseph Health President and CEO.
Who’s Involved?
The Medicaid Transformation Project will be led by AVIA,
creators of the nation’s leading network for health systems seeking to
innovate, and Andy Slavitt, former Acting Administrator of CMS and
Founder and General Partner at Town Hall Ventures. AVIA leads a
network of 35 action-oriented health systems that collaborate to find,
implement, and scale the best digital solutions to address common
challenges.
Slavitt founded Town
Hall Ventures as a venture capital firm devoted to investing in and
supporting entrepreneurs who are improving the health of underserved
populations.
“The current healthcare system fails the people who need it most,” said
Slavitt. “The Medicaid Transformation Project will be part of a
decade-long journey leading some of the best health systems in the
country. Our work will be to deepen and refine the best innovations and
then implement them at an accelerated pace at providers across the
country.”
The Need: Our Nation’s Healthcare System is Unsustainable
All parties involved in the Medicaid Transformation Project agree the
time to act is now.
-
One in five Americans is covered by Medicaid
-
50 percent of U.S. births are financed by Medicaid
-
Medicaid is the country’s No. 1 payer for behavioral health services
-
33 cents of every dollar for a physician’s services are paid by
Medicare/Medicaid
“Geisinger has joined the Medicaid Transformation Project because of
AVIA’s emphasis on action,” said Geisinger CEO and President David
Feinberg. “The gap between the needs of vulnerable populations and
the healthcare they receive is too great. We are no longer interested in
discussing the problems our patients are facing or just piloting
solutions – we’re interested in solving them as quickly as possible.”
“As the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas – a state
which did not expand Medicaid – we remain committed to meeting the needs
of the communities we serve, including providing access to care for
those who cannot afford it,” said Jim Hinton, Baylor Scott & White
Health CEO. “We are energized to be part of leading this national
initiative and advancing sustainable solutions to meet the growing needs
of our most vulnerable populations.
The Work Ahead: Scaling Financially Sustainable Solutions
To address these critical challenges, the Medicaid Transformation
Project will assemble a core team at each health system to implement
solutions. They will share best practices across the network, creating a
roadmap for partner organizations to act quickly to create change. The
work will feature a Leadership Council, chaired by Slavitt and composed
of health system CEOs, to maintain course.
The true power of the project is its collective force, which will
accelerate action. “As part of our purpose to help people live well, we
are committed to expanding access to critical health care services,”
said Jim Skogsbergh, President and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health.
“The Medicaid Transformation Project aligns with our community-focused
approach to meeting the needs of those we are so privileged to serve.”
“We believe tomorrow’s solutions for today’s health disparities will be
rooted in digital solutions and technologies that are easy to implement
and scale,” said Nick Turkal, MD, President and CEO of Advocate
Aurora Health. “This unique opportunity brings together like-minded
systems who are committed to delivering greater value to those who
deliver, receive, and pay for health care.”
Medicaid Transformation Project Leaders
“We are honored to partner with this powerhouse group of health systems
and be an accelerant for the innovative work they’re doing to help
vulnerable populations every day,” said AVIA President Linda Finkel.
“These health systems are ready to have an even greater impact – by
scaling sustainable care models and capabilities that can significantly
improve the health of the underserved. And now, thanks to the potential
to unlock digital solutions, there’s a stronger business case than ever.
We are deeply privileged to be entrusted with this meaningful work.”
David Smith, formerly of Leavitt Partners, will guide the
Medicaid Transformation Project and has partnered with a number of
leading Medicaid experts as active participants in the work, including Dr.
Molly Coye, former Commissioner of Health for the State of New
Jersey and Director of the California Department of Health Services.
“There is an incredible confluence of market and policy activity
creating the right conditions to drive profound change for the least
fortunate among us. Our health system partners believe that this moment
is unique and their leadership can have a seminal impact in catalyzing
nationwide energy and focus on the challenges facing our communities,”
said Smith.
Health systems interested in participating in the Medicaid
Transformation Project can visit www.MedicaidTransformationProject.com
or email contact@aviahealthinnovation.com
for information.
About the Medicaid Transformation Project
The Medicaid Transformation Project is a national effort to transform
healthcare and address related social needs for the most vulnerable.
Throughout this two-year mission, health systems will implement
innovative solutions that address challenges like behavioral health and
substance use disorder. This will create long-term systemic impact over
the next 10 years with the goal of improving the health of 75 million
Americans.
About AVIA
AVIA leads a network of health systems working together to innovate and
transform. AVIA Innovator Network members solve pressing challenges with
digital solutions that deliver financial and clinical results. AVIA
provides strategic focus and a collaborative approach to accelerate
innovation. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Town Hall Ventures
Town Hall Ventures is a venture firm headquartered in New York and
Minneapolis that invests in health care companies primarily serving
vulnerable populations covered by Medicare and Medicaid. With deep
experience building businesses, serving in major public and private
sector roles, building premier executive teams, and investing across
technology and health care, Town Hall partners with entrepreneurs to
build transformational businesses from the idea stage to the growth
stage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005399/en/