Seventh Generation Commits to Aggressive Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Targets, Zero Waste and 100 Percent Sustainable Sourcing

BURLINGTON, Vt. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh Generation , a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the eco-friendly products space, has unveiled its sustainability commitments for 2025 and science-based target goals for 2030. Announced today at the Ceres ‘We Are Still In’ forum during the Global Climate Action Summit, the goals align with the company’s mission to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable and equitable place for the next seven generations.

"Seventh Generation's bold new commitments reflect the scale and pace that is needed to effect change and address the climate challenge," said Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit organization. "As a longtime sustainability leader, Seventh Generation continues to raise the bar on its commitment to climate, rallying its partners across the value chain to do the same. We are proud to be a partner on the path toward building a more sustainable future."

The nine goals set forth focus on three categories; creating a sustainable environment, building equitable communities, and improving personal health. Specifically, Seventh Generation has pledged to achieve the following by 2025:

Creating a Sustainable Environment

Sustainable Sourcing: 100 percent of materials and ingredients will be sustainable bio-based or recycled and 30 percent of palm kernel oil will be replaced by non-land use, bio-based oils.

100 percent of materials and ingredients will be sustainable bio-based or recycled and 30 percent of palm kernel oil will be replaced by non-land use, bio-based oils. Zero Waste: 100 percent of Seventh Generation’s materials will be reusable and reused, recyclable and recycled, or biodegradable and degraded.

100 percent of Seventh Generation’s materials will be reusable and reused, recyclable and recycled, or biodegradable and degraded. Reduce GHG Emissions: Scopes 1 through 3 (indirect and direct emissions) inclusive of consumer use – by 50 percent from a 2012 base year.

Scopes 1 through 3 (indirect and direct emissions) inclusive of consumer use – by 50 percent from a 2012 base year. Protect Water: No water will be contaminated during a product’s life cycle.

Building Equitable Communities

Equitable Value Chain : All workers throughout our supply chain will earn a livable wage or better.

: All workers throughout our supply chain will earn a livable wage or better. Equitable & Inclusive Communities: Seventh Generation will nurture the power of our collective individuality with a team that reflects the racial and gender diversity of our country at all levels.

Enhancing Health

Zero Toxics: All Seventh Generation products will be free of chronic toxins.

All Seventh Generation products will be free of chronic toxins. Right to Know: All home and personal care products sold in the US will disclose ingredients, including chronically toxic incidental ingredients.

All home and personal care products sold in the US will disclose ingredients, including chronically toxic incidental ingredients. Democratization: Seventh Generation will reduce exposure to toxic chemicals from personal and home care products among vulnerable populations including pregnant women, children and care workers.

“While Seventh Generation’s sustainability goals have always been ambitious, I’m particularly proud to announce the targets we are striving to meet by 2025,” said Joey Bergstein, Chief Executive Officer of Seventh Generation. “While there’s no clear path to how we’ll achieve these goals, we know that it’s imperative that we push forward to get there. It is critical that we each do our part to lead on climate change – future generations are counting on us.”

Additionally, Seventh Generation is looking even further into the future by committing to aggressive science-based targets, pledging to reduce scope 1 (direct) and 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 100 percent by 2030 from a 2012 base year. The company also commits to reduce absolute GHG emissions from the use of their products 90 percent and reduce all other scope 3 (indirect) emissions 80 percent by 2030 from a 2012 base year.

