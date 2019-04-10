Seventy2 Capital Named to Washington Business Journal's “Best Places to Work” List

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that it has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s 2019 list of “Best Places to Work” in Greater Washington.

This is the first time Seventy2 Capital was nominated and selected for this award. “This recognition validates the vision we had when creating Seventy2 Capital as a firm where our advisors and employees have opportunities to advance their careers, are recognized for their individual contributions and truly enjoy coming to work each day,” said Paul Carlson, Co-Founder and Partner.

“It is an honor to be among such a distinguished list of companies,” added Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder and Partner. “We are grateful to have a talented team of hard-working professionals who love what they do and are committed to providing the best client experience.”

The final 100 companies are selected among hundreds of employers using anonymous employee engagement surveys. Omaha, Nebraska-based, Quantum Workplace ranks companies on a number of quantitative factors that include: leadership, growth opportunities, location, culture, benefits, and community involvement. Seventy2 Capital and its fellow honorees will be recognized at a special awards ceremony on May 16 at the MGM National Harbor.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent private client firm that specializes in serving Fortune 500 executives, affluent families and successful individuals, and business owners. The firm’s principals draw on nearly 90 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms to ensure client success. The firm’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations in the industry including the CIMA®, CFP®, CRPC® and CRPS®. Seventy2 Capital helps clients define their most important financial goals, design a plan to achieve them and consistently execute to make clients' aspirations a reality. www.seventy2capital.com

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 17 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of December 31, 2017, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,333 owners and advisors in 633 practices administering over $104.7 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

