Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Severn Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank) announced that the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to its shareholders. The cash dividend, of four cents ($0.04) per share of common stock, will be payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2020.

Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The Company remains profitable and looks forward to continuing success as Severn Bank remains committed to serving the Anne Arundel County market with full community banking services.  Residential and commercial lending demand remains strong."

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has seven branches located in Annapolis, Crofton, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, and Severna Park. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/severn-bancorp-inc-announces-dividend-301119111.html

SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pBENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pELASTIC N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pELASTIC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pENSTAR GROUP LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pANAPLAN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:28pNISOURCE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pFISERV : Tech Risk Committee Charter 90.7 KB
PU
04:27pThree Texans, One New Yorker Indicted for Conspiracy to Sell Sanctioned Iranian Petroleum to Refinery in China for Millions in Profit
PU
04:27pWILLIAMS-SONOMA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pCIMPRESS : BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit Slides
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group