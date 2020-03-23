Sevier County Bancshares : 3/23/2020 Message from SCB President

Good Morning SCB Customers,

In light of the events of the weekend, and the recent declaration of a state of emergency for our beloved state, we will be following the trend of the banking industry and lobby access will be by appointment only as of 1 pm today.

We have made it possible for the majority of your needs to be serviced through our drive-thru windows, and offer two windows at each of our locations. In the event you need to meet with a banker, or access your safe deposit box, we are ready to help by appointment. Simply call us at 865-453-6101 to be transferred to the branch most convenient for you.

As mentioned last week, for any customers who do enter our lobbies, please help us keep our staff safe and healthy by following the guidelines laid out for all of us.

If you have traveled internationally or by plane or ship in recent weeks, please do not enter the lobby. And, of course, if you have a fever or cough or cold symptoms, please stay safely at home.

Please continue to utilize our full array of online banking services whenever possible including accessing account activity, transferring funds, bill pay and mobile deposit. This technology makes many functions accessible to you right from the safety of your home. If you need any technical assistance with these services, call us at 865-453-6101 and we will be happy to assist you.

Lastly, a reminder that next Monday, March 30, our branch hours are scheduled to change to 8 am- 5 pm Monday - Thursday and 8 am - 6 pm on Fridays.

Our sincerest prayers and best wishes for all of you,

Bobby R. Stoffle

President & CEO