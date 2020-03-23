Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sevier County Bancshares : 3/23/2020 Message from SCB President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Good Morning SCB Customers,

In light of the events of the weekend, and the recent declaration of a state of emergency for our beloved state, we will be following the trend of the banking industry and lobby access will be by appointment only as of 1 pm today.

We have made it possible for the majority of your needs to be serviced through our drive-thru windows, and offer two windows at each of our locations. In the event you need to meet with a banker, or access your safe deposit box, we are ready to help by appointment. Simply call us at 865-453-6101 to be transferred to the branch most convenient for you.

As mentioned last week, for any customers who do enter our lobbies, please help us keep our staff safe and healthy by following the guidelines laid out for all of us.

If you have traveled internationally or by plane or ship in recent weeks, please do not enter the lobby. And, of course, if you have a fever or cough or cold symptoms, please stay safely at home.

Please continue to utilize our full array of online banking services whenever possible including accessing account activity, transferring funds, bill pay and mobile deposit. This technology makes many functions accessible to you right from the safety of your home. If you need any technical assistance with these services, call us at 865-453-6101 and we will be happy to assist you.

Lastly, a reminder that next Monday, March 30, our branch hours are scheduled to change to 8 am- 5 pm Monday - Thursday and 8 am - 6 pm on Fridays.

Our sincerest prayers and best wishes for all of you,

Bobby R. Stoffle
President & CEO

Disclaimer

Sevier County Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pHYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM
PR
12:50pCHF : 424b5
PU
12:49pNCC PUBL : Information regarding the NCC Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 in view of the coronavirus
AQ
12:49pHilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services
GL
12:48pNEXT : UK retailer Next closing its stores at 1800 GMT Monday
RE
12:47pEFECTE OY : updates its strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
12:47pEFECTE PLC : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:47pAT&T Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pVITEC SOFTWARE PUBL : postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 2020
AQ
12:46pNCC PUBL : Revised proposal for dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group