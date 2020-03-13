Log in
Sevier County Bancshares : An important message from SCB CEO, Bobby Stoffle, regarding COVID-19

03/13/2020

To Our Valued SCB Customers,

Like all of us in Sevier County, the well-being of our community is always our priority. With the evolving circumstances around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are concerned for both our customers and our associates and are committed to be as responsive as we can as things develop.

At present, we are closely following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to the community.

We strongly encourage our customers to utilize Sevier County Bank's 24/7 account access through online banking, or through the SCB Mobile Banking App. On your computer or with the app, you can continue to view transactions, check balances, transfer funds between accounts and even pay bills. And, by enrolling in mobile deposit, you can make deposits easily from the app on your phone.

If you are not currently enrolled, or need to expand your services to include mobile deposit, simply Click here or visit bankscb.com.

During this time, we understand that there may be instances where customers find themselves facing financial difficulties. Built on the foundation of helping others, Sevier County Bank is here to help. If you may be impacted or find that you need assistance, we encourage you to reach out to discuss your options with us.

For additional information about COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control at cdc.gov.

Know that we are following the guidelines suggested by the CDC including having employees stay home if they are feeling sick, regularly cleaning and disinfecting our branches and ATM's, and use of hand sanitizers that are available in our branches.

Lastly, please be mindful of possible scams and phishing during this period of stress and uncertainty. Remember that SCB will never ask for account numbers or details via email and should you receive a message that seems suspicious, please reach out to one of our bankers before responding.

On behalf of all of us at SCB, we wish you and your family the very best. We will get through this together.

Bobby R. Stoffle
President & CEO

Disclaimer

Sevier County Bancshares Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 18:59:01 UTC
