Sevier County Bancshares : Food For Kids is SCB's designated charity for 3Q19

Sevier County Bank's 3rd quarter employee Jeans Day Friday fundraising efforts will help support the Food For Kids programs in Sevier County schools, which currently serves 20 schools and close to 1,200 children.

The Food For Kids program was designed by Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to provide healthy, easily-prepared food to some of the most vulnerable children in our community - children who may be missing meals on a regular basis. Teachers at participating schools compile a list of kids in their classroom who they feel are at risk of hunger. These children are discreetly given a backpack full of food for themselves (and any siblings they may have at home) every Friday throughout the school year.

If you would like to help, drop off a monetary donation at any SCB location, now thru the end of September.

For more information about the Food For Kids program, click here.

Thank you for supporting Food For Kids, and for helping SCB make a difference in our community!