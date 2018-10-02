Log in
Sevier County Bancshares : SCB October Fundraising Benefitting Hurricane Relief

10/02/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Sevier County Bank has announced that its charity of the month for October 2018 is disaster relief for those affected by Hurricane Florence. The community is encouraged to help by making monetary or item donations at any SCB location throughout the month.

'The outpouring of support our community received after the wildfires was amazing,' said SCB President & CEO Bobby Stoffle. 'We feel that it is only right for us to show that same support to the folks in the Carolinas that have been devastated by the hurricane.'

If you'd like to help, drop off a cash donation with a drive-thru or lobby teller at any Sevier County Bank location.

You may also choose to donate a needed supply item to aid in the relief and recovery efforts-

  • Heavy Duty (Contractor Grade) Trash Bags
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Work Gloves, Masks
  • Laundry Detergent

Thank you for your support!

Disclaimer

Sevier County Bancshares Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 00:16:03 UTC
