Sevier County Bancshares : St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is SCB's September Charity

09/01/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Sevierville, TN- Sevier County Bank employees have chosen St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the recipient of their 'Dressed Down for My Town' (DD4MT) jeans day Friday funds during the month of September. Set specifically for this month which is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, SCB employees are hoping to bring more awareness to St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

St. Jude strives to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Because most of their funding comes from individual supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food-because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. And St. Jude freely shares the discoveries made, so every child saved at St. Jude means thousands more children can be saved around the world and in your community. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Learn more at www.stjude.org.

If you'd like to help, make a monetary donation at any SCB location during the month of September. Just leave your donation with a lobby or drive-thru teller and tell them it's for St. Jude.

Thank you for supporting this great cause and for helping SCB make a difference in our community!

Disclaimer

Sevier County Bancshares Inc. published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 00:26:03 UTC
