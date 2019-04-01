Seward & Kissel LLP : Promotes Lancelot King to Counsel

Seward & Kissel LLP announced today that Lancelot
(Lance) King, a member of the firm’s Investment Management Group in
Washington, D.C., has been promoted from associate to counsel. The
promotion is effective April 1, 2019.
Lance’s practice focuses on a broad range of regulatory, compliance, and
transactional matters affecting investment companies and registered
investment advisers. His experience includes counseling clients in the
establishment, registration, and operation of registered investment
companies; developing and reviewing compliance programs for investment
companies and investment advisers; and counseling clients undergoing
regulatory examinations.
“Time and time again, Lance has gone above and beyond in servicing our
clients,” said Seward & Kissel Managing Partner Jim
Cofer. “He is an invaluable member of both our Investment Management
Group and our Washington, D.C. office, and we are pleased to recognize
his contributions to our clients and our firm.”
Lance previously served as assistant vice president and associate
general counsel at an investment management firm, where his
responsibilities included the preparation of disclosure and regulatory
filings, the review of mutual fund advertising, and drafting and
reviewing contracts with service providers. He formerly held Series 7
(General Securities Representative), Series 24 (General Securities
Principal), and Series 53 (Municipal Securities Principal) FINRA
licenses, and earned the Claritas® Investment Certificate from the CFA
Institute.
Lance received a B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. from the
University of Pennsylvania Law School.
About Seward & Kissel LLP
Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with
offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise
in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping
industries. The Firm is well known for its representation of investment
advisers and related investment funds, broker dealers, major commercial
banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies
(particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on
corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar),
restructuring/bankruptcy, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for
clients seeking legal expertise in these areas.
