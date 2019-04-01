Log in
Seward & Kissel LLP : Promotes Lancelot King to Counsel

04/01/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Seward & Kissel LLP announced today that Lancelot (Lance) King, a member of the firm’s Investment Management Group in Washington, D.C., has been promoted from associate to counsel. The promotion is effective April 1, 2019.

Lance’s practice focuses on a broad range of regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters affecting investment companies and registered investment advisers. His experience includes counseling clients in the establishment, registration, and operation of registered investment companies; developing and reviewing compliance programs for investment companies and investment advisers; and counseling clients undergoing regulatory examinations.

“Time and time again, Lance has gone above and beyond in servicing our clients,” said Seward & Kissel Managing Partner Jim Cofer. “He is an invaluable member of both our Investment Management Group and our Washington, D.C. office, and we are pleased to recognize his contributions to our clients and our firm.”

Lance previously served as assistant vice president and associate general counsel at an investment management firm, where his responsibilities included the preparation of disclosure and regulatory filings, the review of mutual fund advertising, and drafting and reviewing contracts with service providers. He formerly held Series 7 (General Securities Representative), Series 24 (General Securities Principal), and Series 53 (Municipal Securities Principal) FINRA licenses, and earned the Claritas® Investment Certificate from the CFA Institute.

Lance received a B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Seward & Kissel LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries. The Firm is well known for its representation of investment advisers and related investment funds, broker dealers, major commercial banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies (particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar), restructuring/bankruptcy, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for clients seeking legal expertise in these areas.


© Business Wire 2019
