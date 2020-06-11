Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024 | Rapid Growth in Apparel Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the sewing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005522/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Sewing Machine Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ares Capital Corp., BERNINA International AG, Brother International Corp., China Feiyue USA Inc., JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., JANOME SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd., JUKI Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., and ZOJE SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rapid growth in the apparel industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sewing-machine-market-industry-analysis

Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sewing Machine Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Apparel
    • Shoes
    • Bags
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Industrial
    • Household
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41599

Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sewing machine market report covers the following areas:

  • Sewing Machine Market Size
  • Sewing Machine Market Trends
  • Sewing Machine Market Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of automated sewing machines as one of the prime reasons driving the sewing machine market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sewing machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sewing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sewing machine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sewing machine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Shoes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Household - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ares Capital Corp.
  • BERNINA International AG
  • Brother International Corp.
  • China Feiyue USA Inc.
  • JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.
  • JANOME SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd.
  • JUKI Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd.
  • ZOJE SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pDespite global pandemic, Ballad Health successfully launches Epic electronic health records system in its outpatient clinics; progresses toward region's most extensive interoperable technology platform
GL
05:53pNAVAMEDIC ASA : Grant of options to employees
AQ
05:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:53pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Disposition of Distributed Valves Business
BU
05:47pFirst Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) Crosses $100 Million in Total Net Assets
BU
05:47pGOLDMAN SACHS : Affiliated Blank-Check Company Files for $700 Million IPO
DJ
05:46pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Q1 profit falls with many stores closed amid COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
05:46pStoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Second Quarter 2020
GL
05:46pRestaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Focus on Improving Customer Relationship to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pViela Bio Announces U.S. FDA Approval of UPLIZNA™ (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group