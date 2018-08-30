Log in
Sexual Wellness - The Global Market to 2026 featuring Ansell, Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm, Chruch & Dwight, Fuji Latex, Doc Johnson, Trigg Labs, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

The "Sexual Wellness - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Sexual Wellness Market accounted for $39.42 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach $122.96 billion by 2026.

The demand for sexual products from emerging economies, increasing online retailers, growing incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs and awareness about sexual wellness products are pushing strong market growth.

Furthermore, innovative condom designs and silicone-based lubricants are gaining popularity, growing increase of women making purchases are the major trends to be observed by the market.

However, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products, frequent product recalls, pre-conceived notions and societal inhibitions, product counterfeiting and availability of various substitutes for condoms are the challenges faced by the market.

Based on product, the sex toys industry has gain more mainstream acceptance and availability. Many products companies in the world introduced branding concepts like packaging art, logos, product names, and brand voice.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market which is led by India, China, Japan, and South Korea where sexual wellness products are popularity among users.

Europe and North America witnessed to be the second and third largest market attributed by huge demand form premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Product

6 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Distribution Channel

7 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Application

8 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.)
  • Bijoux Indiscrets
  • BioFilm Inc.
  • Church & Dwight
  • Fuji Latex
  • Doc Johnson
  • HLL Lifecare
  • Intimate Organics
  • Kheper Games
  • LoveHoney Pjur
  • Mankind Pharma
  • Mayer Laboratories Inc.
  • Raymond Group
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group
  • The Female Health Company
  • Trigg Laboratories
  • Vee Excel Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kktnkv/sexual_wellness?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
