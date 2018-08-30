Sexual Wellness - The Global Market to 2026 featuring Ansell, Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm, Chruch & Dwight, Fuji Latex, Doc Johnson, Trigg Labs, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sexual
According to the report, the Global Sexual Wellness Market accounted for
$39.42 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach
$122.96 billion by 2026.
The demand for sexual products from emerging economies, increasing
online retailers, growing incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs and awareness
about sexual wellness products are pushing strong market growth.
Furthermore, innovative condom designs and silicone-based lubricants are
gaining popularity, growing increase of women making purchases are the
major trends to be observed by the market.
However, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products, frequent
product recalls, pre-conceived notions and societal inhibitions, product
counterfeiting and availability of various substitutes for condoms are
the challenges faced by the market.
Based on product, the sex toys industry has gain more mainstream
acceptance and availability. Many products companies in the world
introduced branding concepts like packaging art, logos, product names,
and brand voice.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market which is led by India,
China, Japan, and South Korea where sexual wellness products are
popularity among users.
Europe and North America witnessed to be the second and third largest
market attributed by huge demand form premium sex toys and condoms along
with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.
