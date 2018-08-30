Sexual Wellness - The Global Market to 2026 featuring Ansell, Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm, Chruch & Dwight, Fuji Latex, Doc Johnson, Trigg Labs, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sexual Wellness - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Sexual Wellness Market accounted for $39.42 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach $122.96 billion by 2026.

The demand for sexual products from emerging economies, increasing online retailers, growing incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs and awareness about sexual wellness products are pushing strong market growth.

Furthermore, innovative condom designs and silicone-based lubricants are gaining popularity, growing increase of women making purchases are the major trends to be observed by the market.

However, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products, frequent product recalls, pre-conceived notions and societal inhibitions, product counterfeiting and availability of various substitutes for condoms are the challenges faced by the market.

Based on product, the sex toys industry has gain more mainstream acceptance and availability. Many products companies in the world introduced branding concepts like packaging art, logos, product names, and brand voice.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market which is led by India, China, Japan, and South Korea where sexual wellness products are popularity among users.

Europe and North America witnessed to be the second and third largest market attributed by huge demand form premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Product

6 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Distribution Channel

7 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Application

8 Global Sexual Wellness Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.)

Bijoux Indiscrets

BioFilm Inc.

Church & Dwight

Fuji Latex

Doc Johnson

HLL Lifecare

Intimate Organics

Kheper Games

LoveHoney Pjur

Mankind Pharma

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Raymond Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Female Health Company

Trigg Laboratories

Vee Excel Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

