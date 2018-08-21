Sexual trauma claims by veterans wrongly denied by VA, investigation finds

Washington, DC, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV is extremely troubled to learn about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ inspector general report which found thousands of military sexual trauma claims were mishandled by VA. DAV has long been committed to equitable services and care for women veterans, and though MST impacts both genders, women are disproportionately affected by this issue as one in four female veterans suffer sexual trauma while serving in the military. In 2014, DAV lauded the decision to have previously denied benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder related to MST reconsidered and encouraged all veterans we represent to know their right to file for reconsideration. DAV recognizes not all injuries are visible, yet they all require coordinated care, resources and services. Our service officers are standing by nationwide to assist any veteran who believes his or her MST claim may have been mishandled. MST can have devastating consequences on an individual’s ability to care for themselves and their families. With our utmost dedication, DAV will continue to fight to ensure justice for those suffering from MST.

-DAV National Service Director Jim Marszalek

