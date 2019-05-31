Seychelle Announces Financial Results for FY 2019 and Guidance for First Quarter FY 2020

Seychelle Water Filtration Products, a DBA of Seychelle Environmental
Technologies, Inc. (Seychelle, we, us, our or the Company) (OTCQB:
SYEV), a worldwide leader in the development, assembly and sale of
proprietary portable water filtration bottles, made several
announcements today.
For the Fiscal Year ended February 28, 2019, our Revenue was $3,153,429,
compared to $5,279,377 in the prior year, a net change of ($2,125,948).
Seychelle had Net loss of ($240,127) or ($.01) per share, compared to
prior year Net income of $660,907, or $.02 per share. Seychelle had a
cash position of $2,078,122 at February 28, 2019, compared to a cash
position of $2,075,833 at February 28, 2018, a net change of $2,289.
Seychelle is working on making strong developmental advances to bring
new drinking water technologies to expand the current products we have
on the market. We believe that as many as four new products could be
ready for distribution within the next sixty days. These improvements
could favorably impact our earnings and help future sales. Our backorder
status, which was approximately $240,000 at February 28, 2019, remains
strong.
The Seychelle Omni Straw (SOS) and 28oz portable advanced products have
been specifically improved to reach the national and international
military and disaster preparedness markets.
We believe that interest in our international products is increasing,
with potential sales to aid in preparations for current disasters and
safe drinking water demands. For example, Japan has had a representative
visiting Seychelle to preliminarily discuss our Radiation removal
products and their concerns with the upcoming Olympics.
Previously we have mentioned continuing potential interest in
development of miscible CBD use in conjunction with our products.
Seychelle now is in progress of marketing a 26 oz. Thermal pH Stainless
Bottle that includes our filter which has the ability to remove or
reduce harmful contaminants such as: Aesthetic (unpleasant taste, odors,
cloudiness, silt, sand, sediment and chlorine), Chemical (VOC’s, toxic
chemicals, THM’s, PCB’s, PFOA’s, benzene, detergents, etc.), Dissolved
solids (heavy metals, lead, chromium 6, arsenic, up to 90% fluoride,
etc.), Radon 222 and increases the alkalinity of water up to 9.5.
“Dedicated to improving the quality of life through the quality of
our drinking water.”
Note to Investors
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information about
Seychelle’s business prospects/projections. These are based upon
good-faith current expectations of Seychelle’s management. Seychelle
makes no representation or warranty as to the attainability of such
assumptions/projections. Investors are expected to conduct their own
investigation with regard to Seychelle. Seychelle assumes no obligation
to update the information in this press release. For more information,
please visit www.seychelle.com
or call (949) 234-1999.
