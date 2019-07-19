Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seychelle Reports Revenues and Net Income for the First Fiscal Quarter ended May 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Seychelle Water Filtration Products, a DBA of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (Seychelle, we, us, our or the Company) (OTCQB: SYEV), a worldwide leader in the development, assembly and sale of proprietary portable water filtration bottles, made several announcements today.

For the Fiscal Quarter ended May 31, 2019, Revenue was approximately $680,000 compared to approximately $1,134,000 in the prior year’s fiscal quarter.

Seychelle had Net income of $47,793 for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019, compared to prior year's fiscal quarter Net income of $92,791. The net income in 2019, compared to the net income in 2018, was the result of a decrease of approximately $450,000 in sales, a decrease of approximately of $320,000 in cost of sales and a decrease of approximately $90,000 in selling, general and administrative expenses.

As of May 31, 2019, we had approximately $2,175,000 in cash and cash equivalents, $294,000 in accounts receivable and a backlog of $307,000 in unshipped product. For the second fiscal quarter, we anticipate increases in sales over our most recent fiscal quarter and a strong potential for increased income.

Seychelle is continuing to develop products and improve technology. Seychelle is committed to improving the design of our products that remove all combined zones of contamination. We have worked to increase our filters to produce higher pH and a greater life span. Our RAD filters are now tested to remove up to 99.9% of radiation. Due to the demand and exposure of contaminants such as PFOAs, PFOs, arsenic and lead, our filters produce a combined reduction in one filter. In the upcoming months, new products to be released include thermal bottles, new ergonomic loop cap, universal Brita design style replacement filter as well as a straw & bottle combination that removes up to 500 gallons of pathogens.

"Dedicated to improving the quality of life through the quality of our drinking water.”

Note to Investors

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information about the Seychelle's business prospects/projections. These are based upon good-faith current expectations of Seychelle's management. Seychelle makes no representation or warranty as to the attainability of such assumptions/projections. Investors are expected to conduct their own investigation with regard to Seychelle. Seychelle assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release. For more information, please visit www.seychelle.com or call (949) 234-1999.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pLIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley
PU
06:41pECOBALT : Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with Jervois
AQ
06:40pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - July 17,2019
PU
06:40pPARAGON FINANCIAL : Determine How Much House You Can Afford
PU
06:35pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
GL
06:30pChurchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
GL
06:29pTRAKOPOLIS IOT : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
06:27pWhite House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban - sources
RE
06:27pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems, Inc. Investors (CASA)
BU
06:23pELEVATION FOODS : Recalls Packaged Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Thai Lobster Salad, and Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwiches Because of Possible Health Risk
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CORE GOLD INC : CORE GOLD : and Titan Minerals Mutually Agree to Terminate Arrangement Agreement
2FS KKR CAPITAL CORP : FS KKR CAPITAL : FSK Prices Public Offering of $175 Million 4.750% Notes Due 2022
3ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
4LIGHT SA : LIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley
5TRUECAR INC : TrueCar to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group