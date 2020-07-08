Log in
Seychelles : Technical Assistance Report-Scoping the Prospects for Financial Market Development

07/08/2020 | 09:23am EDT

IMF Country Report No. 20/200

SEYCHELLES

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-SCOPING THE

July 2020

PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT

This Technical Assistance Report paper on Seychelles was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2020.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.org Web: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT

SEYCHELLES

SCOPING THE PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN SEYCHELLES

MAY 2020

PREPARED BY

Ms. Carina Selander (AFS), Mr. Laszlo Buzas (Short Term Expert), and Ms. Marjorie Pampusa (Attachment)

MEMBERS

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

PARTNERS

European Union, SADC, COMESA, SECO, Germany, China, UKaid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, European Investment Bank, Australian Aid

3

Contents

PageGlossary ........................................................................................................................................... 4

Preface ............................................................................................................................................. 5

Executive Summary ......................................................................................................................... 6

I. Introduction .................................................................................................................................. 7

II. Steps Initiated by the Authorities to Develop the Financial Markets ....................................... 12

III. Current Conditions ................................................................................................................... 13

A. The New Monetary Policy Framework ........................................................................ 13

B. Liquidity Management and the Money Market ............................................................ 13

C. Debt Management ......................................................................................................... 15

D. Primary Market ............................................................................................................ 17

E. Investor Base ................................................................................................................ 19

F. Legislation and Regulation ........................................................................................... 20

G. Infrastructure ................................................................................................................ 23

IV. The Way Forward-Reforms and TA Needs .......................................................................... 24

Tables

1. Roadmap with Main Recommendations and Expected TA Needs .............................................. 9

2. Pros and Cons of a CSD in house at the CBS ............................................................................ 26

3. Pros and Cons of a Market Maker System ................................................................................ 27

Figures

1. Daily Aggregate (all banks) Distribution of Liquidity at the CBS ............................................ 14

2. Access to the Standing Credit and Deposit Facility .................................................................. 15

3. Domestic Debt by Instrument Type as of September 30, 2018 ................................................. 17

4. Demand and Supply Developments at T-Bill Auctions ............................................................. 18 5. Cut-off and Tender Rates (monthly averages) for T-bills for MP and FP Purposes, Dispersion

of Rates for MP and FP T-Bill Rates by Retailers and Banks .................................................. 18

6. Investor Distribution of Government Securities (as of November 2018) .................................. 20

7. Relationship Between Financial Markets .................................................................................. 23 A1. Aggregate (all banks) Monthly Averages of Amounts Offered, Tendered (bid) and Accepted

in the DAA ..................................................................................................................................... 40 A2. Monthly Averages of Amounts Tendered and Accepted in the DAA and the Amount Placed

in the SDF by Individual Bank ...................................................................................................... 41

A3. Average Monthly Interest Rates for T-bills and DAA ............................................................ 42 A4. The Difference between Tendered and Accepted Amounts and between Tendered Bids and

Accepted Rates for DAA . .............................................................................................................. 42

Appendices

I. Case Studies: Mauritius and Hungary ........................................................................................ 29

II. Main Findings-Primary Market and Debt Management ........................................................ 31

III. Main Findings-Legal and Infrastructure ............................................................................... 34

IV. Main Findings-Financial Markets and Monetary Policy Operations .................................... 38

V. Analysis of Liquidity Management by Banks .......................................................................... 40

4

GLOSSARY

ABP

Annual Borrowing Plan

AFS

IMF's Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa -

AFRITAC South

ACH

Automatic Clearing House

ATM

Average Term to Maturity

CAA

Credit Auction Arrangement

CBS

Central Bank of Seychelles

CIC

Currency in Circulation

CSD

Central Securities Depository

DAA

Deposit Auction Arrangement

DMS

Debt Management Strategy

FMD

Financial Markets Division

FP

Fiscal Policy

FPAS

Forecasting and Policy Analysis System

FSA

Financial Services Authority

GCP

Government Cash Position

GMRA

Global Master Repo Agreement

HTM

Held-to-Maturity

IRT

Interest Rate Targeting

MCM

Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF

(MoFTIEP)

Ministry of Finance Trade Investment and Economic Planning

MoU

Memorandum of Understanding

MP

Monetary Policy

MPCC

Monetary Policy Consultation Cause

MRR

Minimum Reserve Requirement

OTC

Over The Counter

PCI

Policy Coordination Instrument

PDM

Public Debt Management

PLB

Precautionary Liquidity Buffer

RM

Reserve Money

RSD

Research and Statistics Division

RTGS

Real-Time Gross Settlement System

SBA

Seychelles Banking Association

SCF

Standing Credit Facility

SCR

Seychelles Rupee

SDF

Standing Deposit Facility

TA

Technical Assistance

TIS

Treasury Information System

US$

US dollar

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:22:03 UTC
