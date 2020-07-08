Seychelles : Technical Assistance Report-Scoping the Prospects for Financial Market Development »

IMF Country Report No. 20/200
SEYCHELLES
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-SCOPING THE
July 2020
PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT
This Technical Assistance Report paper on Seychelles was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2020.
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT
SEYCHELLES
SCOPING THE PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN SEYCHELLES
MAY 2020
PREPARED BY
Ms. Carina Selander (AFS), Mr. Laszlo Buzas (Short Term Expert), and Ms. Marjorie Pampusa (Attachment)
MEMBERS
Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe
PARTNERS
European Union, SADC, COMESA, SECO, Germany, China, UKaid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, European Investment Bank, Australian Aid
3
Contents
PageGlossary ........................................................................................................................................... 4
Preface ............................................................................................................................................. 5
Executive Summary ......................................................................................................................... 6
I. Introduction .................................................................................................................................. 7
II. Steps Initiated by the Authorities to Develop the Financial Markets ....................................... 12
III. Current Conditions ................................................................................................................... 13
A. The New Monetary Policy Framework ........................................................................ 13
B. Liquidity Management and the Money Market ............................................................ 13
C. Debt Management ......................................................................................................... 15
D. Primary Market ............................................................................................................ 17
E. Investor Base ................................................................................................................ 19
F. Legislation and Regulation ........................................................................................... 20
G. Infrastructure ................................................................................................................ 23
IV. The Way Forward-Reforms and TA Needs .......................................................................... 24
Tables
1. Roadmap with Main Recommendations and Expected TA Needs .............................................. 9
2. Pros and Cons of a CSD in house at the CBS ............................................................................ 26
3. Pros and Cons of a Market Maker System ................................................................................ 27
Figures
1. Daily Aggregate (all banks) Distribution of Liquidity at the CBS ............................................ 14
2. Access to the Standing Credit and Deposit Facility .................................................................. 15
3. Domestic Debt by Instrument Type as of September 30, 2018 ................................................. 17
4. Demand and Supply Developments at T-Bill Auctions ............................................................. 18 5. Cut-off and Tender Rates (monthly averages) for T-bills for MP and FP Purposes, Dispersion
of Rates for MP and FP T-Bill Rates by Retailers and Banks .................................................. 18
6. Investor Distribution of Government Securities (as of November 2018) .................................. 20
7. Relationship Between Financial Markets .................................................................................. 23 A1. Aggregate (all banks) Monthly Averages of Amounts Offered, Tendered (bid) and Accepted
in the DAA ..................................................................................................................................... 40 A2. Monthly Averages of Amounts Tendered and Accepted in the DAA and the Amount Placed
in the SDF by Individual Bank ...................................................................................................... 41
A3. Average Monthly Interest Rates for T-bills and DAA ............................................................ 42 A4. The Difference between Tendered and Accepted Amounts and between Tendered Bids and
Accepted Rates for DAA . .............................................................................................................. 42
Appendices
I. Case Studies: Mauritius and Hungary ........................................................................................ 29
II. Main Findings-Primary Market and Debt Management ........................................................ 31
III. Main Findings-Legal and Infrastructure ............................................................................... 34
IV. Main Findings-Financial Markets and Monetary Policy Operations .................................... 38
V. Analysis of Liquidity Management by Banks .......................................................................... 40
|
4
|
GLOSSARY
|
ABP
|
Annual Borrowing Plan
|
AFS
|
IMF's Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa -
|
AFRITAC South
|
ACH
|
Automatic Clearing House
|
ATM
|
Average Term to Maturity
|
CAA
|
Credit Auction Arrangement
|
CBS
|
Central Bank of Seychelles
|
CIC
|
Currency in Circulation
|
CSD
|
Central Securities Depository
|
DAA
|
Deposit Auction Arrangement
|
DMS
|
Debt Management Strategy
|
FMD
|
Financial Markets Division
|
FP
|
Fiscal Policy
|
FPAS
|
Forecasting and Policy Analysis System
|
FSA
|
Financial Services Authority
|
GCP
|
Government Cash Position
|
GMRA
|
Global Master Repo Agreement
|
HTM
|
Held-to-Maturity
|
IRT
|
Interest Rate Targeting
|
MCM
|
Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF
|
(MoFTIEP)
|
Ministry of Finance Trade Investment and Economic Planning
|
MoU
|
Memorandum of Understanding
|
MP
|
Monetary Policy
|
MPCC
|
Monetary Policy Consultation Cause
|
MRR
|
Minimum Reserve Requirement
|
OTC
|
Over The Counter
|
PCI
|
Policy Coordination Instrument
|
PDM
|
Public Debt Management
|
PLB
|
Precautionary Liquidity Buffer
|
RM
|
Reserve Money
|
RSD
|
Research and Statistics Division
|
RTGS
|
Real-Time Gross Settlement System
|
SBA
|
Seychelles Banking Association
|
SCF
|
Standing Credit Facility
|
SCR
|
Seychelles Rupee
|
SDF
|
Standing Deposit Facility
|
TA
|
Technical Assistance
|
TIS
|
Treasury Information System
|
US$
|
US dollar
|
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution