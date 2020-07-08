Seychelles : Technical Assistance Report-Scoping the Prospects for Financial Market Development »

IMF Country Report No. 20/200

SEYCHELLES

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-SCOPING THE

July 2020

PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT

This Technical Assistance Report paper on Seychelles was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2020.

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT

SEYCHELLES SCOPING THE PROSPECTS FOR FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN SEYCHELLES MAY 2020 PREPARED BY Ms. Carina Selander (AFS), Mr. Laszlo Buzas (Short Term Expert), and Ms. Marjorie Pampusa (Attachment)

MEMBERS

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

PARTNERS

European Union, SADC, COMESA, SECO, Germany, China, UKaid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, European Investment Bank, Australian Aid

3

Contents

PageGlossary ........................................................................................................................................... 4

Preface ............................................................................................................................................. 5

Executive Summary ......................................................................................................................... 6

I. Introduction .................................................................................................................................. 7

II. Steps Initiated by the Authorities to Develop the Financial Markets ....................................... 12

III. Current Conditions ................................................................................................................... 13

A. The New Monetary Policy Framework ........................................................................ 13

B. Liquidity Management and the Money Market ............................................................ 13

C. Debt Management ......................................................................................................... 15

D. Primary Market ............................................................................................................ 17

E. Investor Base ................................................................................................................ 19

F. Legislation and Regulation ........................................................................................... 20

G. Infrastructure ................................................................................................................ 23

IV. The Way Forward-Reforms and TA Needs .......................................................................... 24

Tables

1. Roadmap with Main Recommendations and Expected TA Needs .............................................. 9

2. Pros and Cons of a CSD in house at the CBS ............................................................................ 26

3. Pros and Cons of a Market Maker System ................................................................................ 27

Figures

1. Daily Aggregate (all banks) Distribution of Liquidity at the CBS ............................................ 14

2. Access to the Standing Credit and Deposit Facility .................................................................. 15

3. Domestic Debt by Instrument Type as of September 30, 2018 ................................................. 17

4. Demand and Supply Developments at T-Bill Auctions ............................................................. 18 5. Cut-off and Tender Rates (monthly averages) for T-bills for MP and FP Purposes, Dispersion

of Rates for MP and FP T-Bill Rates by Retailers and Banks .................................................. 18

6. Investor Distribution of Government Securities (as of November 2018) .................................. 20

7. Relationship Between Financial Markets .................................................................................. 23 A1. Aggregate (all banks) Monthly Averages of Amounts Offered, Tendered (bid) and Accepted

in the DAA ..................................................................................................................................... 40 A2. Monthly Averages of Amounts Tendered and Accepted in the DAA and the Amount Placed

in the SDF by Individual Bank ...................................................................................................... 41

A3. Average Monthly Interest Rates for T-bills and DAA ............................................................ 42 A4. The Difference between Tendered and Accepted Amounts and between Tendered Bids and

Accepted Rates for DAA . .............................................................................................................. 42

Appendices

I. Case Studies: Mauritius and Hungary ........................................................................................ 29

II. Main Findings-Primary Market and Debt Management ........................................................ 31

III. Main Findings-Legal and Infrastructure ............................................................................... 34

IV. Main Findings-Financial Markets and Monetary Policy Operations .................................... 38

V. Analysis of Liquidity Management by Banks .......................................................................... 40