Sfil : 2019 Half-year Financial Report

09/09/2019 | 10:06am EDT


Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 9, 2019

2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

SFIL announces that the French version of its 2019 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 9, 2019 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers). The English version of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report will be available by the end of September 2019 on the internet site: http://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

