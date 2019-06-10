Shadows of the Hitokiri Event Now Playable in for Honor®

Additionally, New Spectator Mode to Come to For Honor Later This Year

Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced that For Honor’s Year 3 Season 2 event, Shadows of the Hitokiri, is playable starting now until June 27. The event is themed around the recently introduced Hitoriki, ghostly warriors who have lost all faith in humanity, and features a new limited-time game mode, Soul Rush, new customization options, special event loot, and more.

Additionally, in celebration of the community’s competitive scene, which has continued to grow year after year, the For Honor team announced that they are integrating spectator mode into the game later this year. More details will be announced at a later date.

As part of the in-game event, the new game mode Soul Rush will show Heroes clashing in Kaidan, a dark village believed haunted by Sakura's victims. Players are tasked with defeating soldiers to collect their Souls and secure them in the Soul Zones to gain them permanently for their team. Once a team collects 1000 Souls, the enemy team will break, giving players a chance to seal their victory. Winners of this game mode can earn exclusive rewards only available during this event.

Throughout the two-week event, For Honor players will be able to complete orders and win rewards. In addition, owners of the Marching Fire expansion will be able to participate in unique Weekly Quests via the Arcade mode.

From June 10 to July 1, players can pick up the Shadows of the Hitokiri Bundles at 30,000 Steel per Hero, which will instantly unlock unique items including Illustrious Outfits, effects, a themed emote, and more. The price is calculated dynamically, so if players already own content listed in the package, the price will be reduced according to the value of the content already owned. For further details please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/category/for-honor

Since its launch in February 2017, For Honor has received more than two years of continuous post-launch support and improvements, including the recently released Marching Fire expansion, which added a new faction of Heroes. For Honor Year 3, Year of the Harbinger, has already launched two news Seasons, and the game will continue to receive new content and in-game events throughout 2019.

For Honor is available for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices and Windows PC. New For Honor players who want to test their mettle on the battlefield can play with any hero for free from now until June 17. For players who want to get the full warrior experience, the game is also on sale across all platforms. Please visit the store on each platform for more details.

For Honor will also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription service for Windows PC. More details on Uplay+ can be found at Uplay.com*.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios,* For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer modes. Players embody warriors of the four great factions – the bold Knights, the brutal Vikings, the deadly Samurai and the fearsome Wu Lin – fighting to the death on intense and believable melee battlefields. The Art of Battle, the game’s innovative combat system that puts players in total control of their warriors, allows them to utilize the unique skills and combat style of each Hero to vanquish all enemies who stand in their way.

*Associate Ubisoft studios include Quebec, Toronto and Blue Byte. Additional development from Studio Gobo.

