Shadows of the Hitokiri Event Now Playable in for Honor®

Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced that
For Honor’s Year 3 Season 2 event, Shadows of the Hitokiri, is playable
starting now until June 27. The event is themed around the recently
introduced Hitoriki, ghostly warriors who have lost all faith in
humanity, and features a new limited-time game mode, Soul Rush, new
customization options, special event loot, and more.
Additionally, in celebration of the community’s competitive scene, which
has continued to grow year after year, the For Honor team announced that
they are integrating spectator mode into the game later this year. More
details will be announced at a later date.
As part of the in-game event, the new game mode Soul Rush will show
Heroes clashing in Kaidan, a dark village believed haunted by Sakura's
victims. Players are tasked with defeating soldiers to collect their
Souls and secure them in the Soul Zones to gain them permanently for
their team. Once a team collects 1000 Souls, the enemy team will break,
giving players a chance to seal their victory. Winners of this game mode
can earn exclusive rewards only available during this event.
Throughout the two-week event, For Honor players will be able to
complete orders and win rewards. In addition, owners of the Marching
Fire expansion will be able to participate in unique Weekly Quests via
the Arcade mode.
From June 10 to July 1, players can pick up the Shadows of the Hitokiri
Bundles at 30,000 Steel per Hero, which will instantly unlock unique
items including Illustrious Outfits, effects, a themed emote, and more.
The price is calculated dynamically, so if players already own content
listed in the package, the price will be reduced according to the value
of the content already owned. For further details please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/category/for-honor
Since its launch in February 2017, For Honor has received more than two
years of continuous post-launch support and improvements, including the
recently released Marching Fire expansion, which added a new faction of
Heroes. For Honor Year 3, Year of the Harbinger, has already launched
two news Seasons, and the game will continue to receive new content and
in-game events throughout 2019.
For Honor is available for PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices and Windows PC. New
For Honor players who want to test their mettle on the battlefield can
play with any hero for free from now until June 17. For players who want
to get the full warrior experience, the game is also on sale across all
platforms. Please visit the store on each platform for more details.
For Honor will also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription
service for Windows PC. More details on Uplay+ can be found at
Uplay.com*.
For more information about For Honor, please visit forhonorgame.com and
follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/forhonorgame; on Twitter at
twitter.com/forhonorgame and on Twitch as twitch.tv/forhonorgame
For the latest about For Honor and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.
*Terms and conditions apply, including platform, age and territorial
restrictions.
ABOUT FOR HONOR
Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft
studios,* For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling
multiplayer modes. Players embody warriors of the four great factions –
the bold Knights, the brutal Vikings, the deadly Samurai and the
fearsome Wu Lin – fighting to the death on intense and believable melee
battlefields. The Art of Battle, the game’s innovative combat system
that puts players in total control of their warriors, allows them to
utilize the unique skills and combat style of each Hero to vanquish all
enemies who stand in their way.
*Associate Ubisoft studios include Quebec, Toronto and Blue Byte. Additional
development from Studio Gobo.
ABOUT UBISOFT
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive
entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned
brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s video game
series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s
worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to
delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular
platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the
2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To
learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.
