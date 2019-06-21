Shahid Shah Joins AchievaMed as Strategic Advisor, Company Launches New Compliance Platform

As regulatory challenges mount for MSOs, AchievaMed utilizes technology as a means to be compliant

As AchievaMed continues to expand on its plans to build a next-generation Managed Services Organization (MSO), the industry is witnessing record HIPAA enforcement. According to GD&C, 2018 marks the highest total recoveries from HIPAA settlements and rulings, 2018 ended with the largest HIPAA settlement in history – a fine of $16 million paid by a national health plan after a series of cyberattacks led to the largest-ever health data breach and exposed the electronic protected health information of almost 79 million patients.

With the introduction of new technologies into the healthcare ecosystem, organizing and administering compliance programs is more difficult than ever. Traditional MSOs are unable to or otherwise unwilling to modernize their security and compliance posture, resulting in increased risk to their health plan, physician and patient customers.

Most recently, two additional healthcare veterans have joined the AchievaMed family. Mr. Shahid Shah as a Strategic Advisor and Mr. Michael McClelland. Mr. Shah is an award-winning healthcare information technology luminary, inventor and CTO with over 29 years of technology strategy, architecture, engineering and regulatory experience. He is the lead architect of an industry-first compliance management platform that seamlessly captures, aggregates, monitors and evaluates the risk of people, process and assets across a healthcare organization.

AchievaMed, at the direction of Mr. Shah, will begin to deploy new SaaS-based solutions to empower existing and future customers with the technology tools to prepare and adapt to current and evolving mandates. According to Mr. Shah, “Too often, healthcare organizations are relegated to thinking about compliance within their four walls. Our solution will provide them with a format to manage all points of risk – bottom up and top down, internally and externally.”

Mr. Michael McClelland, AchievaMed’s General Counsel and the former Chief of Enforcement of the California Department of Managed Health Care, adds, “We are investing in the future of compliance and cybersecurity at AchievaMed. Our foremost obligation is to our patients, who expect their servicing entities to adhere to the highest standards of privacy and security.”

About AchievaMed

