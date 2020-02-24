Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shake Shack sees delivery disruption thru 2020 with Grubhub partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:14pm EST
Customers wait for their food inside of a Shake Shack store in New York

Shake Shack Inc expects its delivery sales to be volatile throughout 2020 after its move last year to an exclusive partnership with third-party platform Grubhub Inc, it said on Monday.

The New York City-based fast-casual chain expects "potentially significant volatility in the delivery channel throughout much of 2020," Chief Financial Officer Tara Comonte said during an earnings call on Monday.

Shake Shack shares were down more than 12% in after-market trading on disappointing results, with revenues this year forecast between $712 million and $720 million, well below average analyst estimates. Sales in stores open at least a year missed expectations.

The company, known for its "roadside" style milkshakes and burgers, is also facing "potentially significant headwinds" due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has seven stores, and concerns throughout the rest of Asia.

Shake Shack's locations in China, Japan, Korea and other Asian markets are licensed, not company owned, but they have all experienced "acute sales impact over the last five weeks," Comonte said, and new openings in the region for the rest of the year will be delayed.

The company went public in 2015 and is investing in aggressive expansion - a strategy that has pressured financial results in the short term.

In the fourth quarter that ended Dec. 25, same store sales dropped 3.6%, with a 1.8% increase in ticket prices offset by a 5.4% decline in traffic.

Losing delivery customers was also a drag.

Shake Shack originally planned to roll out its exclusive partnership quickly after it was announced in August.

Instead, it decided to "transition on a market-by-market basis" as it tests different marketing strategies to move its 185 U.S. locations to Grubhub from other delivery platforms, Comonte said on Monday. Nearly half of those locations are now using Grubhub exclusively.

In the deal, Grubhub agreed to give Shake Shack its customer ordering data - a benefit most restaurants do not usually get from third-party delivery marketplaces.

Shake Shack can use the data to market personalized offers to customers as it focuses on building out its digital ordering options and its own website and mobile app.

Since the deal was announced, other delivery platforms have pushed Shake Shack lower in their listings or even removed the restaurant altogether, Comonte said.

Grubhub competes in most markets with DoorDash Inc, Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats and Postmates Inc.

Grubhub did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

By Hilary Russ
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. -2.45% 54.57 Delayed Quote.15.01%
SHAKE SHACK INC. -1.64% 73.57 Delayed Quote.25.57%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -5.92% 38.31 Delayed Quote.36.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:34pFear of Coronavirus, Rather Than Virus Itself, Hits Economies
DJ
07:29pNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : Equinor's announcement to halt plans for exploratory drilling in Great Australian Bight
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Jan.) 
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan (Jan. 2020)
PU
07:17pJapan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact
RE
07:16pBritish fintech Revolut hits $5.5 billion valuation after funding round
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14pShake Shack sees delivery disruption thru 2020 with Grubhub partnership
RE
07:07pJPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Says Coronavirus May Trim 1Q, 2020 Revenue Growth
5DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Douglas Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group