Shaker Virtual Job Tryout® Delivers Better Candidates, Faster, and With New Mobile-First Offerings

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaker, the market-leading provider of pre-employment assessments, will showcase its award-winning assessment at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Sept. 11–13.

Shaker will showcase a new suite of Virtual Job Tryouts designed to support leading-edge hiring processes in call centers. Based on the award-winning Virtual Job Tryout platform, the new mobile suite features a convenient and easy-to-access mobile format, without sacrificing the platform’s immersive, engaging, and highly predictive qualities.

Shaker will demonstrate how Virtual Job Tryout, available in Pre-Configured, Tailored, and Customized options, can create recruiting efficiencies, reduce turnover, improve quality of hire, and deliver a better hiring experience. Mobile Virtual Job Tryout technology is available for four distinct call center jobs. It is ideally suited for volume hiring where getting to high-potential candidates first is critical in a talent scarce market.

Virtual Job Tryout technology delivers a multimethod, multimedia evaluation experience that reports on essential performance drivers for call center jobs such as overall success, career stability, customer service, sales drive, reliability, and more.

Leveraging over 15 years of data, selection science, and proven results to help companies improve their quality of hire, Shaker helps companies predict performance ahead of hires. By predicting candidate success, new hires are poised to be more productive, faster once they’re on the job.

Shaker has been incorporating machine learning into its award-winning solution for over a decade and designs assessments that are shorter and more realistic, allowing candidates to respond in their own words and demonstrate a broad set of hard and soft skills that employers need.

Shaker’s proven results help companies improve their quality of hire and acquire talent they already know will succeed in their jobs.

ABOUT SHAKER

Too much is at stake in finding top candidates. Talent leaders want ironclad, proven tools to identify people who will succeed, so their businesses will succeed. Shaker’s market-leading Virtual Job Tryout is the only pre-hire assessment that gives you powerful predictive insights and a preview of candidate performance, while also allowing your future employees a glimpse into your jobs and company. Realistic job previews, at speed, backed by unparalleled science — Shaker. Learn more at shakerinternational.com.

Marc Wenzel Shaker 927-271-3034 marc.wenzel@shakercg.com