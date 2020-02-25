Log in
Shale Support Secures Contract as Provider to Tier-One E&P

02/25/2020 | 10:24am EST

Houston, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shale Support Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of frac-sands and logistical solutions to the oil and gas proppant market, announced it has finalized a supply contract for a tier-one petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company. The contract began in early 2020. Shale Support will supply the E&P company with frac-sand from their Picayune, Mississippi, mine to the Eagle Ford Shale. 

“We’re pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with an industry-leading E&P,” says Lee Hullman, executive vice president. “Our sand will be supplied through our own Southton Rail Yard facility, which as of last year, has an additional 20,000 tons of silo-storage to accommodate increased demand. Our ability to control the mine and destination terminal allows us to provide the reliability and flexibility that our customers value. We are excited for the opportunity to continue supplying both current and future customers within the South Texas region.” 

The Southton Rail Yard, located in the heart of the Eagle Ford shale basin, was built in 2013 as one of the first purpose-built transload facilities in the country and is designed to handle large volumes of bulk material. In August 2018, Shale Support announced the completion of four new silos at the rail yard, with each new silo holding roughly 5,000 tons of bulk materials.

About Shale Support 

Shale Support, LLC is a provider of logistical services and frac-sand or “proppant” products to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbon products from natural gas and crude oil wells. The company operates an extensive mining and transload network strategically aligned with key destination terminals that serve the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Tuscaloosa, Mid-Con, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Basins. With the logistic flexibility to ship proppant via rail, road and barge, Shale Support’s network boasts more than 80 million tons of frac-sand reserves within its mining properties.

 

###

Grace Withers
Shale Support
832.838.4712
grace@paigepr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
