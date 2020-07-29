Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower crude prices as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

U.S. crude plunged to a stunning low of -$38 a barrel in April, and remains about 33% lower from January's levels despite a recent rally.

Concho said average realized prices fell 15.1% to $30.57 per barrel of oil equivalent, from a year ago.

The Midland-Texas based company's net loss widened to $435 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $97 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production for the quarter stood at 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 329,000 boepd in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 43.78 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI 0.46% 41.275 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pREFILE-UPDATE 1-Grain trader ADM profit beats on boost from agri, nutrition businesses
RE
04:34pShale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens
RE
04:20pU.S. judge opens probe into false statements in NY 'Trusted Traveler' suit
RE
04:20pU.s. judge orders trump administration to answer questions on government's false statements in new york trusted traveler lawsuit - court filing
RE
04:17pU.S. appoints coordinator for Arctic policy as mineral race heats up
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pGrain trader ADM's profit doubles on boost from agri, nutrition businesses
RE
04:13pShale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens
RE
04:01pFed buying spree could move to long end of yield curve -analysts
RE
04:01pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 29 July 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3AMS AG : AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
4BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
5SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group