Shale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho
Resources Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on
Wednesday, hurt by lower crude prices as the COVID-19 pandemic
hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.
U.S. crude plunged to a stunning low of -$38 a barrel
in April, and remains about 33% lower from January's levels
despite a recent rally.
Concho said average realized prices fell 15.1% to $30.57 per
barrel of oil equivalent, from a year ago.
The Midland-Texas based company's net loss widened to $435
million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from $97 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production for the quarter stood at 319,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), down from 329,000 boepd in the
year-ago period.
