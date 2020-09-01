Shale producer Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Whiting
Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had emerged from
Chapter 11 bankruptcy and completed its financial restructuring,
shrinking its funded debt by about $3 billion.
Whiting had become the first publicly traded shale producer
to file for bankruptcy in April after the historic crash in
crude prices in the previous month.
The company said its capital structure includes a new $750
million reserve-based revolving credit facility maturing in
April 2024.
Shares of the company's new common stock will start trading
on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WLL" on
Wednesday.
Whiting also appointed James Henderson as its new chief
financial officer, replacing Correne Loeffler, weeks after the
it said chief executive officer Bradley Holly will be replaced
once the company emerges from bankruptcy.
Both Holly and Loeffler received multi-million dollar
payouts from the company just days before it filed for
bankruptcy.
