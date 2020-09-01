Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shale producer Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and completed its financial restructuring, shrinking its funded debt by about $3 billion.

Whiting had become the first publicly traded shale producer to file for bankruptcy in April after the historic crash in crude prices in the previous month.

The company said its capital structure includes a new $750 million reserve-based revolving credit facility maturing in April 2024.

Shares of the company's new common stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WLL" on Wednesday.

Whiting also appointed James Henderson as its new chief financial officer, replacing Correne Loeffler, weeks after the it said chief executive officer Bradley Holly will be replaced once the company emerges from bankruptcy.

Both Holly and Loeffler received multi-million dollar payouts from the company just days before it filed for bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 45.66 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3.63% 0.823 Delayed Quote.-88.56%
WTI -0.13% 42.837 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pBrazil trade surplus widens to $6.6 bln in August as imports slide
RE
02:17pDiscount Points on Jumbo Mortgages are Hot Again. Here's Why.
DJ
02:16pShale producer Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
RE
02:09pColombia emerges from quarantine but economic recovery uncertain
RE
02:09pU.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 28.4% in Hurricane Laura's aftermath
RE
02:09pEnergy firms returning crews to u.s. gulf of mexico offshore facilities; 71 platforms, or 11% of total, remain evacuated- regulator
RE
02:09pU.s. gulf of mexico offshore oil output down 525,099 barrels per day on tuesday, 28.4% of the region's daily production - u.s. regulator
RE
02:09pRobinhood says web platform operational after service disruption
RE
02:08pLibya's NOC chairman discusses oil blockage with Italy's foreign minister
RE
02:02pGlobal stocks get boost from manufacturing data, U.S. dollar bounces
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : TELECOM ITALIA S P A : , KKR, Fastweb Reach Agreement on Italian National Network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group