Shampoo & Conditioner Top Selling Pet Grooming Products; Organic and Premium Brackets to Turn Profitable, Concludes Fact.MR in a New Study

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of pet grooming products will witness a measurable hike at 4.5% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Propelled by the accelerating rate of pet ownership and the consequent rise in spending on pet healthcare and lifestyle products, the global pet grooming products market will continue to observe a promising growth outlook over the following years. A new Fact.MR study suggests that the trend of pet humanization would remain a key booster to market growth over the foreseeable future.

“Improved accessibility of professional pet groomers and widening availability of luxury pet grooming services are pushing sales of pet grooming products. Looking at top pet grooming product companies enjoying an expanding consumer demographic, the future of industry looks profitable,” says the Fact.MR report.

Key Takeaways of Global Pet Grooming Products Market Study

Shampoo & conditioner continue to represent a highly lucrative product category, with nearly 60% market share.

Dogs will remain the highly popular pet type.

Popularization of pet parenting concept is working in favor of pet grooming products market growth.

Organic and premium product categories are set to flourish in pet grooming products market.

North America continues to hold around 50% market share; the East Asia-South Asia-Oceania cluster is reflecting lucrative growth potential.

Key Growth Drivers: Pet Grooming Products Market

Notable rise in rate of adoption and humanization of pets remains a key growth driver.

The thriving trend of mobile pet grooming services will fuel market growth in developed regions.

Increasing significance of basic hygiene of companion animals will augur well for growth of pet grooming products market.

Growing popularity of shears and other trimming tools is contributing significantly to pet grooming product sales.

Strong presence of online pet care brands will continue to push sales of pet grooming products.

Key Impediments: Pet Grooming Products Market

Purchasing and maintaining good quality pet grooming products demand high capital investment, which remains a key factor impeding market growth.

Strict insurance requisites for delivering per grooming services will also be a strong factor limiting growth of the pet grooming products market.

Analysis of Competition Structure: Pet Grooming Products Market

The global market for pet grooming products is characterized by strong competition from local players that operate on a cost-competitive business model. Leading market players, on the other side, are preferring M&A, targeting new product developments. The report has covered some of prominent brands actively competing in the pet grooming products industry, which include, but are not limited to, Rosewood Pet Products, Groomer’s Choice, Resco, Hagen Inc., PetEdge, Spectrum Brand Holdings, and Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the pet grooming products market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the pet grooming products market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on pet grooming products market on the basis of product type (shampoo & conditioner, shear & trimming tools, comb & brush, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

