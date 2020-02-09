Shandong Gold Mining : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DONATION TO FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DONATION TO FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

02/09/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.

山東黃金礦業股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1787)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DONATION TO FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

This announcement is made by Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company has made a donation of RMB6 million to Shandong Charity Federation (山東省慈善總會) to support the prevention, control and treatment of the outbreak of the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

The donation is funded by the Company's internal resources and is an important reflection of the Company's active fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility and provision of strong support to the society and the country in fighting the epidemic. The Company expects that the donation will have no material impact on the Group's current and future operating results and would not prejudice the interests of minority shareholders.

By Order of the Board

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.

Li Guohong

Chairman

Jinan, the PRC, 9 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Peiyue, Mr. Li Tao and Mr. Tang Qi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Guohong, Mr. Wang Lijun and Ms. Wang Xiaoling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yongtao, Mr. Lu Bin and Ms. Hui Wing.

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 10:07:00 UTC
