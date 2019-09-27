Shandong International Trust : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE GENERAL MEETING; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

山東省國際信託股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1697)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE GENERAL MEETING

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposed, in accordance with the amendments to regulations on repurchase of company's share in Article 142 of the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" (the "PRC Company Law"), which was reviewed and approved at the sixth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and the actual situations of the Company, to amend the contents of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") regarding shares repurchase, including supplementing situations where share repurchase of the Company is allowed in accordance with the PRC Company Law, and make corresponding amendments to the duties and responsibilities of general meeting and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") for shares repurchase in the Articles of Association.

The Company also proposed that, in order to optimise the composition of the Board, the number of Board seats specified in the Articles of Association be increased from 7 to 9.

The above are collectively referred to as "Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association".