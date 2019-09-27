|
Shandong International Trust : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE GENERAL MEETING; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.
山東省國際信託股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1697)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE GENERAL MEETING
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AND
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposed, in accordance with the amendments to regulations on repurchase of company's share in Article 142 of the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" (the "PRC Company Law"), which was reviewed and approved at the sixth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and the actual situations of the Company, to amend the contents of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") regarding shares repurchase, including supplementing situations where share repurchase of the Company is allowed in accordance with the PRC Company Law, and make corresponding amendments to the duties and responsibilities of general meeting and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") for shares repurchase in the Articles of Association.
The Company also proposed that, in order to optimise the composition of the Board, the number of Board seats specified in the Articles of Association be increased from 7 to 9.
The above are collectively referred to as "Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association".
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE GENERAL MEETING AND THE PROCEDURAL RULES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Based on the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Company proposes to amend correspondingly the terms of the procedural rules for the general meeting regarding the duties and responsibilities of the general meeting for share repurchase ("Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the General Meeting"), and the terms of the procedural rules for the Board regarding the duties and responsibility for share repurchase and Board seats of the Board ("Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the Board of Directors").
The Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the General Meeting and the Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the Board of Directors shall be considered and approved at the general meeting of the Company, and will become effective upon approval of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association by the Shandong Office of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Shandong Office of CBIRC").
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board further announces that, as considered and approved by the Board, subject to the consideration and approval of the resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association at the general meeting of the Company and the approval of the Shandong Office of CBIRC, Ms. Wang Bailing ("Ms. Wang") has been nominated as a non-executive director of the Company ("Appointment of Non-executiveDirector"). Such appointment is still subject to the consideration and approval at the general meeting of the Company and the approval of the Shandong Office of CBIRC.
The term of office of Ms. Wang shall be the same as the second session of the Board of the Company, commencing from the date upon approval of her director qualification from the Shandong Office of CBIRC.
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wang did not hold any shares in the Company. The remuneration standard will be implemented in accordance with the remuneration management provisions of directors of the Company. The Company will disclose the remuneration to be paid to the directors of the Company in its annual report.
Set out below are the biographical details of Ms. Wang:
Ms. Wang Bailing, aged 41. Currently, Ms. Wang serves as vice head of Financial Management Department of Jinan Finance Holding Group Co., Ltd ( 濟 南 金 融 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司), director and general manager of Quancheng International Finance Holding Co., Ltd. ( 全 程 國 際 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司), and director and general manager of Jinan Cultural Industry Investment Co., Ltd. ( 濟 南 文 化 產 業 投 資 有 限 公 司), mainly responsible for investment banking and international business. Ms. Wang has held positions in Jinan Finance Holding Group Co., Ltd ( 濟 南 金 融 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司) since September 2017, and served as vice head of Financial Management Department of Financial Management Department from January 2018 to November 2018. She served as director and general manager of Jinan Financial Holding Mortgage Co., Limited ( 濟 南 金 控 典 當 有 限 公 司) from April 2018 to July 2019. From August 2002 to August 2017, Ms. Wang successively served as an auctioneer and assistant to the general manager of Shandong Saide Auction Co., Ltd., ( 山 東 賽 得 拍 賣 有 限 公 司), mainly responsible for due diligence of non-performing assets and auctioneering; an editorial journalist of the "Qilu Yicai Financial News" 《( 齊 魯 第 一 財 經》); general manager of the Legal Department of National Agricultural Lease Co., Ltd. ( 國 農 租 賃 有 限 公 司); general manager of Shandong Lesheng Asset Management Co., Ltd. ( 山 東 樂 晟 資 產 管 理 有 限 公 司); and as secretary to the office of the board of directors of Shandong Huizhong New Finance Development Co., Ltd. ( 山 東 惠 眾 新 金 融 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司). Ms. Wang obtained a master's degree in law from Yantai University.
Ms. Wang neither held any directorship in any listed company other than the Company nor held any positions in the group members of the Company in the past three years. Ms. Wang has no relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Ms. Wang has no interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Ms. Wang that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
GENERAL
The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association is subject to the consideration and approval at the general meeting of the Company and the approval of the Shandong Office of CBIRC.
The resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the General Meeting and the Proposed Amendments to the Procedural Rules for the Board of Directors shall be considered and approved at the general meeting of the Company, and will become effective upon approval of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association by the Shandong Office of CBIRC.
The resolution in relation to Appointment of Non-executive Director is subject to the consideration and approval of the resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association at the general meeting of the Company and by the Shandong Office of CBIRC, and consideration and approval at the general meeting of the Company and the approval of the Shandong Office of CBIRC.
The Board agreed to propose to the general meeting of the Company to authorise the Board to handle the approval and filing procedures of relevant regulatory authorities involved in the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, and make textual adjustments to the contents of the amendments to the Articles of Association according to the opinions from regulatory authorities.
A circular containing, among others, details of the above resolutions, together with the notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.
By order of the Board
Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.
Wan Zhong
Chairperson
Jinan, the People's Republic of China, 27 September 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wan Zhong and Mr. Yue Zengguang as executive directors; Mr. Xiao Hua and Mr. Jin Tongshui as non- executive directors; Mr. Yen Huai-chiang, Mr. Ding Huiping and Ms. Meng Rujing as independent non-executive directors.
