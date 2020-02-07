Shane Marcum Named President of Dealer Specialties, LLC

Norfolk, VA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Dealer Solutions, a leader in automotive dealership software and services, announced today that it has named Shane Marcum as President of Dealer Specialties, LLC to lead the company’s expanding software and services lines.

Mr. Marcum is a Kentucky native, second generation automotive operator with a twenty-five-year background in the automotive industry. He possesses a deep understanding of the industry, the product lines and the automotive community. Mr. Marcum joined Dominion Dealer Solutions (“DDS”) in December 2010 as the National Sales Manager for Cross-Sell, LLC where he was quickly promoted to General Manager in July 2012. In August 2017, Mr. Marcum was promoted to Vice President of Inventory Services & Solutions for DDS which included responsibilities specific to Cross-Sell, Dealer Specialties and SelectQu. He is a former Ford Motor Company franchisee and automotive industry consultant with a successful background of managing top-performing domestic and import automotive organizations at the executive level.

As President of Dealer Specialties, Mr. Marcum will report to Dominion Dealer Solutions President Dan Sykes, and will be responsible for developing and driving Dealer Specialties’ overall strategy, leveraging the company’s existing relationships, and identifying new opportunities to support Dealer Specialties’ growth.

Headquartered in Monroe, Ohio, Dealer Specialties is a unified family of market-leading brands, including VinMotion inventory management software, CARScore vehicle condition reports, LiveLot video software, and DealerSpin360, among others. Serving nearly four-thousand (4,000) clients ranging from multi-rooftop automotive dealers with national footprints to single rooftop dealers at the local level throughout the continental United States, Dealer Specialties provides unique, one-stop solutions for a full range of automotive software and full service merchandising needs, including data collection, photography, window labels and inventory management and merchandising solutions.

Dan Sykes said: “We are fortunate to have such a strong natural leader in Shane. Combined with his wealth of automotive industry knowledge, he is the ideal leader to capitalize on the growth prospects for the new software products being rolled out at Dealer Specialties.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Dealer Specialties organization and look forward to engaging with our customers and employees who serve our great industry,” stated Mr. Marcum. “I pride myself on leading by example and driving accountability by empowering managers and collaborating with our team at every level.”

About Dealer Specialties:

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation’s leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services, inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties’ has the industry’s largest Internet distribution channel with more than 1,600 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, eBay Motors, Overstock.com, Google Base, AutoTrader.com, The Cobalt Group, Manheim and more.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions makes dealers’ lives better by providing the automotive industry’s most innovative technology. Products include native cloud dealer management system​ ​(VUE DMS)​, ​inventory management and data distribution solutions, vehicle registration reporting​, and ​​AI-powered Consolidated Marketing Platform for sales and service (Activator CMP)​.

Based in Norfolk, VA, every OEM and more than7,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence, and teamwork to deliver first-class, business intelligence-driven customer experiences and results.

