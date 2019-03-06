Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Construction Group to build first phase of Tesla's Shanghai plant - media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - State-owned Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) will build the first phase of U.S. electric carmaker Tesla's factory in Shanghai, a news portal reported on Thursday.

Xu Jiandong, a vice-president at SCG, was quoted by Shanghai Observer as saying that the company would fully cooperate with Tesla to achieve its objectives.

The Shanghai Observer is operated by the Jiefang Daily newspaper, which is in turn run by China's ruling Communist Party's Shanghai committee.

Reuters reported in December that several firms, including SCG, were taking part in the bidding.

A Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday that they expect Tesla's vehicle assembly facility to be completed in May this year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aPersistent low U.S. jobless rate should help minority employment catch up -study
RE
03/07Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites
RE
03/06FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Banking on empathy
PU
03/06FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Entries open for new Primary Industries Awards
PU
03/06China securities regulator gives IMF access to China's capital markets
RE
03/06DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Notice to Coco Oil Mills and Traders on Eastern Europe Market Opening
PU
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/06Asia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return; ECB meeting eyed
RE
03/06UZBEKISTAN &NDASH; RUSSIA : cooperation in health sector develops
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As Uncertainty Over U.S.-China Trade Deal Grows
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : As appetite for Asia improves, cautious investors leave banks till last
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.