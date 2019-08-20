Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : (1) CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF H SHAREHOLDERS IN RESPECT OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND; AND(2) DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND TO INVESTORS OF NORTHBOUND TRADING AND INVESTORS OF SOUTHBOUND TRADING

In order to determine entitlement of H shareholders to the Final Dividend, the register of H Shareholders of the Company has been temporarily closed since Tuesday, 18 June 2019 until Sunday, 23 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H shares of the Company would be registered. In order to qualify for entitlement to the Final Dividend, all duly completed transfer forms of H Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 June 2019.

In respect of the distribution of the Final Dividend to the H Shareholders of the Company, the record date is Sunday, 23 June 2019, the ex-entitlement date is Friday, 14 June 2019, and the date of distribution of the Final Dividend is Friday, 9 August 2019.

For the withholding and payment arrangements regarding enterprise income tax and individual income tax for the H Shareholders on the Final Dividend under relevant laws and regulations, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2019.

DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND TO INVESTORS OF NORTHBOUND

TRADING

For investors of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) investing in the A Shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Investors of Northbound Trading"), their Final Dividend will be distributed in RMB by the Company through the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited to the accounts of the nominees holding such shares. The Company will withhold and pay income taxes of 10% on behalf of those investors and will report to the tax authorities. For Investors of Northbound Trading who are tax residents of other countries and whose country of domicile is a country which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of lower than 10%, those enterprises and individuals may, or may entrust a withholding agent to, apply to the competent tax authorities of the Company for the entitlement of the rate under such tax treaty. Upon approval by the tax authorities, the paid amount in excess of the tax payable based on the tax rate according to such tax treaty will be refunded.

The record date, the ex-entitlement date and the date of distribution of Final Dividend and other time arrangements for the Investors of Northbound Trading will be the same as those for the A Shareholders of the Company.