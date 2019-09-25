Log in
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND MID-TERM NOTES

09/25/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF SUPER SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND MID-TERM NOTES

The application of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") for the issuance of super short-term commercial papers not exceeding RMB2.5 billion and mid-term notes not exceeding RMB3 billion was approved by the Company's annual general meeting on June 12, 2019. Please refer to the relevant announcements disclosed on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for details.

The Company has received: (1) A Notice of Acceptance of Registration Zhong Shi Xie Zhu (2019) No. SCP 347 (中市協注(2019)SCP347) ("Notice I") from China Interbank Market Traders Association and the registration of the Company's super short-term commercial papers has been accepted. The related matters are as follows: the registration amount of the Company's super short-term commercial papers is RMB2.2 billion. The amount of registration shall be valid for two years from the date of Notice I and shall be underwritten jointly by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. The Company may issue in stages within the validity period of registration. After the issuance is completed, the Company shall disclose the results of the issuance through the channels approved by the Traders Association. (2) A Notice of Acceptance of Registration Zhong Shi Xie Zhu (2019) No. MTN 548 (中市協注(2019)MTN548 ) ("Notice II") from China Interbank Market Traders Association and the registration of the Company's mid-term notes has been accepted. The relevant matters are as follows: the amount of the Company's mid-term notes registered is RMB2.3 billion. The amount of registration shall

- 1 -

be valid for two years from the date of Notice II and shall be underwritten jointly by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. The Company may issue in stages within the validity period of registration. After the issuance is completed, the Company shall disclose the results of the issuance through the channels approved by the Traders Association.

The Company will make information disclosure in accordance with the "Rules for Registration and Issuance of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises", "Rules for Registration of Public Issuance of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises", "Rules for Information Disclosure of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises" and relevant rules and guidelines.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

September 25, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 11:37:05 UTC
