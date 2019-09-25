Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND MID-TERM NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF SUPER SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND MID-TERM NOTES

The application of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") for the issuance of super short-term commercial papers not exceeding RMB2.5 billion and mid-term notes not exceeding RMB3 billion was approved by the Company's annual general meeting on June 12, 2019. Please refer to the relevant announcements disclosed on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for details.

The Company has received: (1) A Notice of Acceptance of Registration Zhong Shi Xie Zhu (2019) No. SCP 347 (中市協注(2019)SCP347號) ("Notice I") from China Interbank Market Traders Association and the registration of the Company's super short-term commercial papers has been accepted. The related matters are as follows: the registration amount of the Company's super short-term commercial papers is RMB2.2 billion. The amount of registration shall be valid for two years from the date of Notice I and shall be underwritten jointly by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. The Company may issue in stages within the validity period of registration. After the issuance is completed, the Company shall disclose the results of the issuance through the channels approved by the Traders Association. (2) A Notice of Acceptance of Registration Zhong Shi Xie Zhu (2019) No. MTN 548 (中市協注(2019)MTN548 號) ("Notice II") from China Interbank Market Traders Association and the registration of the Company's mid-term notes has been accepted. The relevant matters are as follows: the amount of the Company's mid-term notes registered is RMB2.3 billion. The amount of registration shall