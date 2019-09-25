Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND MID-TERM NOTES

be valid for two years from the date of Notice II and shall be underwritten jointly by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. The Company may issue in stages within the validity period of registration. After the issuance is completed, the Company shall disclose the results of the issuance through the channels approved by the Traders Association.
The Company will make information disclosure in accordance with the "Rules for Registration and Issuance of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises", "Rules for Registration of Public Issuance of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises", "Rules for Information Disclosure of Debt Financing Instruments for Non-Financial Enterprises" and relevant rules and guidelines.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*
Yang Guoping
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
September 25, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.
