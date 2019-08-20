Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and its publication.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

YANG Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

August 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao as executive Directors; Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang as non-executive Directors; and Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong as independent non-executive Directors.