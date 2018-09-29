DZUG Actively Participated in The Activity of '2018 Shanghai Listed Company Investors Collective Reception Days'

To implement the spirit of the 19th CPC, which guided by the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and firmly set the goal of high-quality development, to further strengthen the interaction among investors and build harmonious relations among investors, DZUG joined in the theme activity of '2018 Shanghai Area Listed Companies Investors Collective Reception Day' jointly organized by The Listed Companies Association of Shanghai and SSE INFONET LTD., CO under the guidance of Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

On the day of the activity, investors log in to the SSE Roadshow website or the WeChat public number to participate in the activity. Mr. Liang Jiawei, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Zhong Jinxing, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Zhao Fei, Secretary of the Board communicated with investor through online exchange about the operation status, development strategy, corporate governance and refinancing progress, and other issues concerned, answering 40 questions proposed by the investors totally.

This year is the third year for listed companies in Shanghai to carry out online collective Open Day activities for investors. The activity further strengthened the communication between the company and investors. Through the interactive communication and online FAQ, the interaction and the mutual trust between the company and investors have been strengthened, as well as the investor relations management has been promoted. The activity better guaranteed the medium and small investors' rights to information and built a harmonious investment relationship.