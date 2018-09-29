Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Actively Participated in The Activity of "2018 Shanghai Listed Company Investors Collective Reception Days"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 09:17am CEST

DZUG Actively Participated in The Activity of '2018 Shanghai Listed Company Investors Collective Reception Days'

To implement the spirit of the 19th CPC, which guided by the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and firmly set the goal of high-quality development, to further strengthen the interaction among investors and build harmonious relations among investors, DZUG joined in the theme activity of '2018 Shanghai Area Listed Companies Investors Collective Reception Day' jointly organized by The Listed Companies Association of Shanghai and SSE INFONET LTD., CO under the guidance of Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

On the day of the activity, investors log in to the SSE Roadshow website or the WeChat public number to participate in the activity. Mr. Liang Jiawei, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Zhong Jinxing, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Zhao Fei, Secretary of the Board communicated with investor through online exchange about the operation status, development strategy, corporate governance and refinancing progress, and other issues concerned, answering 40 questions proposed by the investors totally.

This year is the third year for listed companies in Shanghai to carry out online collective Open Day activities for investors. The activity further strengthened the communication between the company and investors. Through the interactive communication and online FAQ, the interaction and the mutual trust between the company and investors have been strengthened, as well as the investor relations management has been promoted. The activity better guaranteed the medium and small investors' rights to information and built a harmonious investment relationship.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 07:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aRANDOLPH NEIGHBORS : Vermont Castings Must Pay
AQ
11:30aBARNES & NOBLE : Hanover Landmark Closing
AQ
11:22aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : MILITARY $94.58 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Huntington Ingalls Industries
AQ
11:22aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $63.5 Million Federal Contract Awarded to United Technologies
AQ
11:22aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $68.88 Milion Federal Contract Awarded to Oceaneering International
AQ
11:22aTESLA : Stocks close out best quarter in five years
AQ
11:22aTESLA : SEC wants Musk ousted at Tesla
AQ
11:21aABBOTT LABORATORIES : $30,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Abbott Laboratories
AQ
11:21aSAFRAN : MILITARY $193,934 Federal Contract Awarded to Avox Systems
AQ
11:20aATMOS ENERGY : requests rate increase from PSC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.