Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Held The 2018 Interim Work Conference

The 2018 Interim Work Conference of the Group was held in the Peony Hall on the third floor of the Dazhong Building on the morning of August 15. A total of 45 people from the middle, upper and subordinate management of the group attended the meeting.

The financial department of the group, Dazhong Vietnam, the human resources department and the ministry of investment and development of the group made speeches respectively on the analysis of the group's economic activities in the middle of 2018, the situation of Dazhong Vietnam, the interpretation of the management personnel system of the group, the capital management，and Jiangyin gas projects.

President Liang Jiawei summarized the operation of the group in the first half year and arranged the key work in the second half year. Chairman Yang Guoping attended the meeting and made an important speech.

2018 was the second year for the Company to become an A+H listed company and also a key year for the Company to steadily develop into a new stage. By adhering to the development strategy of 'simultaneous development of public utility and financial investment', the Company paid attention to public utility investment, based on enhancing and upgrading internal management level, oriented at optimizing outbound investment project and took advantages from centralized capital use benefit, so as to continuously advance the implementation of various key works such as the completion of new projects for primary public utility business, optimization of outbound investment project model, enrichment of financing channels and capital intensive management.