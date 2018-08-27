Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Held The 2018 Interim Work Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:02am CEST

The 2018 Interim Work Conference of the Group was held in the Peony Hall on the third floor of the Dazhong Building on the morning of August 15. A total of 45 people from the middle, upper and subordinate management of the group attended the meeting.

The financial department of the group, Dazhong Vietnam, the human resources department and the ministry of investment and development of the group made speeches respectively on the analysis of the group's economic activities in the middle of 2018, the situation of Dazhong Vietnam, the interpretation of the management personnel system of the group, the capital management，and Jiangyin gas projects.

President Liang Jiawei summarized the operation of the group in the first half year and arranged the key work in the second half year. Chairman Yang Guoping attended the meeting and made an important speech.

2018 was the second year for the Company to become an A+H listed company and also a key year for the Company to steadily develop into a new stage. By adhering to the development strategy of 'simultaneous development of public utility and financial investment', the Company paid attention to public utility investment, based on enhancing and upgrading internal management level, oriented at optimizing outbound investment project and took advantages from centralized capital use benefit, so as to continuously advance the implementation of various key works such as the completion of new projects for primary public utility business, optimization of outbound investment project model, enrichment of financing channels and capital intensive management.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 03:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aDOWA : Has Developed Short-Wavelength-Infrared LEDs with the World's Highest Output Power
PU
06:12aEMS CHEMIE : Definitive half-year report 2018 (January - June 2018) of the EMS Group
PU
06:09aPERSEUS MINING LIMITED : August Conference Call
AQ
06:08aDENTSU : Announces Availability of English Edition of "Information Media Trends in Japan 2018" as an E-book on Google Play
PU
06:08aWAL MART STORES : Premium Outdoor Destination Curated by Moosejaw Opens on Walmart.com Today; First in Walmart’s Family of Acquired Brands to Open Digital Store on Site
PU
06:01aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to unveil company's growing resort strategy in the Mediterranean in a special one-on-one session at MR&H
AQ
05:43aTOYO INK SC : suspends plant construction in Turkey on lira's plunge
AQ
05:42aDOWNLOAD 27 AUGUST 2018 : NSX Announcement Market Update PDF Document
PU
05:34aGUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK : GRC Bank Records a Net Profit of RMB3,391 Million in 2018IH
AQ
05:27aAUSTRALIAN MINES : to acquire 100% interest in Flemington Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project, New South Wales
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
2Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.